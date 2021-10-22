“Reggie Miller, you and Stephen Curry are teammates”: Pacers legend’s priceless reaction on learning he was part of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team

The cast of Inside the NBA surprise Pacers legend Reggie Miller breaking the news of him being part of the NBA’s all-time 75 players. Miller has a hilarious reaction to it and was caught off-guard.

The 2021-22 season is a special one, with the league completing 75-years. The NBA decided to come up with their list of top 75 players of all time, something similar to what they had done when they had completed 50 years.

The NBA has been releasing a batch of players with each passing day. Though the list is highly subjective, every player dreams of being on it. The latest entrant on the list was Pacers legend and Hall of Famer Reggie Miller.

However, Reggie’s announcement on the list was done in great fashion, courtesy: Inside the NBA. Ernie Johnson and co revealed the auspicious news to Reggie during a pre-game interaction.

The sudden announcement had Reggie flustered. The five-time All-Star seemed blank for a few seconds, not knowing how to react. Nonetheless, the superstar would give a heartwarming speech to his selection.

The cast of Inside the NBA stuns Reggie Miller with his announcement on the list of 75-players of all time.

TNT’s award-winning show never fails to surprise us with its antics. However, this time the show had something special to offer Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, but in their typical fashion. Ernie Johnson and co would have Reggie Miller on their pre-game show.

The show had just aired a segment of Reggie interviewing Stephen Curry, who had broken the former’s 3-point record last season. Reggie, who joined the TNT crew, didn’t have the slightest clue of what he was in for. The Pacers legend was expecting a conversation regarding Steph. However, he didn’t know what was in store for him.

The veteran host Ernie Johnson would break the news to Reggie, leaving him stunned.

“Let’s bring Reggie Miller into the conversation of that conversation you had with Stephen curry, and I know that happened just before the season began. So you had no idea at that point that you guys would be teammates on this night. You made it!!!”

Reggie seemed blank for a few moments but would react with a loud Woahhhhhhh. The TNT crew achieved the goal they had set out to do, giving their viewers a priceless reaction.

The Pacers legend had no idea about making it to the list and seemed amazed. The Hall of Famer would talk about how subjective these things are and how he wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t find himself on the list. However, there is no denying that the 56-year old deserved the accolade.

