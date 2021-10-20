“Anytime Anthony Davis hits the floor, I think he’s done for a month”: Hall of Famer Reggie Miller slams AD’s fitness levels ahead of the 2021-22 season

Pacers legend Reggie Miller shares his concern regarding Anthony Davis’ health heading into the 2021-22 season. The Lakers big man was injured consistently during the last season, hurting the Lakers’ chances to repeat as champions.

There is no doubt that Anthony Davis is a top 5 talent in the NBA when healthy. The Lakers star is one of the most skilled big men in the league.

Davis averaged 26.2 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 1.3 SPG, and 1.4 BPG in the 28 games he played in the Orlando Bubble. The former Pelicans star was an impressive 53.8% from the field and 83.8% from the free-throw line. AD’s performance in the Bubble established him as one of the great big men in the Lakers’ franchise history.

However, the following season was a disappointing outing for the former champion, with injuries having the better of him. In the 72 games season last year, Davis missed 36 of them due to injuries. The worst was his groin injuries during the playoffs, resulting in a first-round exit for the purple and gold team.

Also read: “Anthony Davis and LeBron James have a two-man chemistry nothing like I’ve ever seen”: Rajon Rondo heaps praise on Lakers superstar, demands MVP and championship-level performance from AD

With the 2021-22 season kicking off, Hall of Famer Reggie Miller expressed his worry regarding Davis’ health as the Lakers are one of the favorites to win the chip this year. However, their championship chances rely heavily on a healthy AD.

Reggie Miller expresses concern over Anthony Davis’ health heading into the 2021-22 season.

Davis is the cornerstone of the Lakers franchise as LeBron James continues to age. AD is a crucial factor in the Lakers’ success. The Lakers were 23-13, with Davis was on the court, and 19-17 when he was absent. James, who is entering his 19th year in the league, can no longer carry an entire team on his shoulders.

Recently, Hall of Famer Reggie Miller voiced his concerns over Davis’ health as we gear up for the upcoming season. Reggie had his doubts concerning AD’s durability.

“Anytime Anthony Davis hits the floor, I think he’s done for a month. It just scares me.”

Reggie Miller on Anthony Davis’ health: “Anytime Anthony Davis hits the floor; I think he’s done for a month. It just scares me.” – Via @BallySports pic.twitter.com/FM9VWNSXe2 — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) October 16, 2021

The LA Lakers have made significant improvements to their rosters during the off-season, acquiring former scoring champions Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. The front office signed a handful of veteran All-Stars such as Dwight Howard and Rajan Rondo.

With the team wanting to make most of James’ closing championship window, AD needs to play the role of a catalyst in procuring the Lakers a championship. Recently, there have been many analysts and former players questioning his health. Former MVP and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley’s called AD street clothes, taking a shot at his health.

Also read: “Dennis Schroder went over there to Boston”: NBA Twitter reacts to Anthony Davis and LeBron James animatedly discussing strategy in Lakers’ preseason loss to Jordan Poole and co

Though injuries are certainly in no one’s control, one is hoping Davis must have worked on his body during the off-season. The former NCAA champion can certainly take inspiration from his teammate LeBron James, who shells out a million per annum to stay in shape.