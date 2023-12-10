Reiterating He’s A ‘Girl Dad’ Amidst The Josh Giddey Situation, Patrick Beverley Asks Kevin Hart His Thoughts on the Matter on Live TV

Kevin Hart was asked to entertain NBA fans during the In-Season Tournament Finals with his commentary. Much like the NFL’s Manningcast, Hart’s “Unplugged” show didn’t disappoint. What was meant to be a light-hearted show, quickly became serious once Patrick Beverley made his appearance.

Patrick Beverley was also invited onto the show during the Los Angeles Lakers-Indiana Pacers contest. Initially, the entire panel was being funny, leaving viewers in splits. However, things took a turn once Pat Bev asked the American actor-comedian to give his opinions on the Josh Giddey situation on live TV.

Pat Bev asked, “I got a daughter and I like to call myself a girl dad. What you think about the Josh Giddey situation?”

As soon as the Philadelphia 76ers star asked the questions, things became quite awkward. Trying to duck the controversial question, Hart initially asked the other members of the panel to answer.

Kevin Hart asked, “Fellas, y’all want to answer that?”

Soon later, the 44-year-old celebrity refrained from answering the question. Being a “brand”, it was extremely difficult for Hart to give out his thoughts. However, he did promise to reveal his honest opinions to the defensive specialist via text.

“On the lines of Pat I heard your question but imma tell you what I do real well, deflect. I’m a brand Pat and you know, and being a brand; I’ll text you and give you my real thoughts,” Hart said.

Adam Silver gave an update on the Josh Giddey situation

Josh Giddey has been receiving a lot of flake for the past several weeks. The Oklahoma City Thunder star has been accused of being in an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl. Initially, all the photos and videos floating on the internet were assumed to be good enough evidence to end Giddey’s career.

Judging by the suspension that Ja Morant received, several fans speculated that Giddey would also witness a punishment. However, despite the grave allegations, the Aussie guard has been a part of the Thunder roster and has even suited up for all the games.

Adam Silver recently broke his silence and gave his two cents on the matter. The NBA’s commissioner stated that the OKC star couldn’t be reprimanded just based on allegations.

“I can’t think of many circumstances where we’ve suspended a player based on an allegation alone,” Silver said.

Certainly, the NBA will be following up and asking the Police for constant updates. All we can do is wait and see how the matter unfolds.