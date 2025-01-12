“Remember the Time I Couldn’t Even Do a Hop”: Lonzo Ball Discusses His First Dunk in the NBA Post Injury

Jan 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) dunks the ball against the New York Knicks during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Lonzo Ball had every reason to give up on his basketball career but continued to persevere. Unfortunately, Ball missed two seasons as a result of a torn meniscus that required a transplant of a new cartilage. Following his first in-game dunk since his injury, Ball could only reminisce on the work it took to get back to this point.

The former second overall pick took to his What An Experience with Lonzo Ball Podcast to shed light on the personal significance of his dunk. Following his surgery, recovery was difficult for the former #2 overall pick. He reminisced on the time he was unable to even hop on one leg, and said,

“I remember a time where I couldn’t even do a little hop off one [leg]. To be able to dunk again in the NBA, man, it’s been a blessing for sure.”

The specific dunk Lonzo refers to is his first dunk in three years which came against the Wizards. Ball stole the ball from Wizards big man Jonas Valanciunas and received an outlet pass in transition. He didn’t face any resistance and jumped off using his left knee, which is the knee that suffered those injuries.

LONZO BALL'S FIRST DUNK IN 3 YEARS 🔥pic.twitter.com/HykKb7aiUz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 2, 2025

Although his most joyous dunk came from that moment, it wasn’t the only one Lonzo was proud of. He highlighted his alley-oop dunk against the Knicks on Derrick Rose night. The electrifying play came in a close game and sparked an energy burst for the Bulls.

"Lonzo's knees are fine" 🤣 Giddey finds Ball for the oop & SLAM 💥 pic.twitter.com/oalfO1XT9C — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 5, 2025

Lonzo’s dunks are a fulfilling sign for the five-year guard, but also one of the best feel-good stories in all sports.

Lonzo Ball is making an impact

It’s extremely difficult to bounce back from the degree of injury that Lonzo experienced. However, he has returned to the court and is making an impact for the Bulls this season.

His defensive intensity which was on full display during Chicago’s tremendous start to the 2021-22 season has transferred in his return. Lonzo is one of the most impactful players in the league and the stats back it up. According to Cleaning The Glass, Ball carries a +11.4 point differential within the top 94th percentile. In addition, his estimated win mark is at +27.

The Bulls aren’t in a position to contend, but Ball can provide a winning impact to any contender. He will be a hot commodity on the trade market ahead of the February 6 deadline, should the Chicago side decide to part ways.