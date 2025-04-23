Remembering Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade Reflects on “Redeem Team” Getting Into the Hall of Fame

Dwyane Wade has been on some legendary teams throughout his NBA career. He has won championships alongside Shaquille O’Neal and also with LeBron James and Chris Bosh. However, one of the teams that is most dear to his heart is the 2008 Olympic ‘Redeem Team.’ Ahead of the gold medal-winning group’s enshrinement into the Basketball Hall of Fame, Wade reflected on that team while remembering its leader, Kobe Bryant.

The ‘Redeem Team’ had major shoes to fill. In 2004, Team USA was the favorite to win the Olympic Gold, as they usually are. Unfortunately, they lost in the semifinal to Argentina by a score of 89-81. They went on to secure the bronze medal, but their performance was a major disappointment considering the expectations.

In 2008, Team USA carried itself much differently. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant agreed to represent his country and received the title of team captain. They did a complete overhaul of the coaching staff, bringing legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to lead the group.

The Americans steamrolled their way through the competition. Their toughest game came in the gold medal match against Spain. To this day, it remains one of the best international basketball games of all time. But Team USA came out with the 118-107 victory and etched their name in history along the way.

As a result, they received recognition for their impact on the sport as they will receive an enshrinement into the Basketball Hall of Fame. In a recent episode of Unplugged & Recharged with Dwyane Wade, the Heat legend recalled his time with the historic Olympic team. Kobe’s absence has led Wade to cherish this milestone significantly more.

“That’s going to be incredible for each player that’s able to come back,” Wade said. “Our brother Kobe is not here. We’ve already lost a member of our team, so I’m glad they did it now because tomorrow and the day after is not promised.”

Wade and the rest of the team won’t have the opportunity to celebrate the achievement with Bryant. But it put into perspective for Wade how important it is for the rest of the members to celebrate each other while they can.

Nonetheless, there won’t be any way of telling the story of the ‘Redeem Team’ without Bryant. Wade has been one of the more vocal figures who have highlighted Bryant’s key role.

Kobe Bryant was essential in the ‘Redeem Team’ winning the gold medal

Team USA may have most likely followed up the disappointing 2004 Olympics by falling short in 2008 if it weren’t for Kobe. The then three-time NBA champion was the head of the team and led them through the storm. Wade has been quite transparent on Bryant’s role on the team throughout the years.

In an exclusive interview with People, Dwyane Wade went into detail regarding the impact Bryant had on the team.

“He kicked us into gear,” Wade said. It put our mindset and our focus somewhere else.”

Bryant made sure the entire team had the focus to finish the job that the 2004 roster couldn’t complete. Additionally, he held everyone accountable at all times. It paid off, and Team USA returned to prominence in the basketball world. Now they will be immortalized as one of the greatest teams of all time.