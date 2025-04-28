Giannis Antetokounmpo Once Revealed His Mother Didn’t Believe He’d Be as Good as He Is

Very few stories in NBA history are cooler than the rise of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the gangly string bean taken outside of the lottery to superstar, MVP and champion. Underdog tales like his make us love the sport. It’s heartwarming to hear Giannis’ joy about smoothies or Oreos or whatever new experience he has found, as it stems from overcoming past challenges. He is great because he would not stop reaching for greatness. Funny enough though, he didn’t always inspire the belief he does today.

Advertisement

As the children of Nigerian immigrants in Greece, much of Giannis and his brothers’ lives were filled with struggles. They grew up extremely poor and regularly had to share shoes and clothes, notably to their tryout for the local youth team that would end up introducing the Antetokounmpos to basketball.

In a 2021 interview for GQ, Giannis revealed that the heights he continues to reach were by no means expected. Even his mom, his biggest fan and believer, did not see all this coming.

“What I am today, nobody saw it. You know why nobody saw it? Because I didn’t see it. Ask my mom.” He remembered her words fondly, as she said, “No. ‘I thought you would be an NBA player and have a better life. Not what you are today.’ ”

It makes sense. No one could really anticipate that Giannis would become this good, even if you were a superfan of his. The Bucks superstar’s draft comparison was Nico Batum, who’s had a solid ten-year career, but Giannis has far outclassed him.

Antetokounmpo’s mother has been his rock during this tiring climb to be the best. Giannis’ rookie year was defined by homesickness. He missed his family terribly, and many in the Bucks organization came together to support him. As kind as those offers were, nothing worked as well as the real thing, when Giannis’ mom moved to the US.

“I’m happy to see my mom out there, she’s come to every Bucks game I’ve ever played,” said Antetokounmpo after a 59-point outing. “No actually that’s not true, from the moment she came to the US, I think it was around February 2014, until 2024 November 14th today, right? She’s been in every Bucks game.”

Giannis’ heartfelt tribute demonstrates his mother’s importance in his life: “But she always supports me, you know so I love her to death. I am who I am. I am the man that I am because of my mom. And everything I do, on the court, off the court, it’s for her.”

No story better exemplifies the greatness of basketball and the rare celebrity who truly deserves their fame than Giannis. He has worked exceptionally hard to become who he wanted to be, not just who he thought he could be. The NBA is better off today with Giannis’ indelible impact on its history.