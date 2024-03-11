“Rent Was $17 A Month Now I’m Looking At A $10 Million Check”: LeBron James Couldn’t Fathom Reebok’s Offer to Him

At the age of 18, LeBron James was a sensational athlete all across the nation. Shoe brands such as Nike, Adidas, and Reebok were vying for a signature of the young high-school star, who was touted for greatness in the NBA. The race to sign LeBron James was quite competitive, which James revealed in a conversation with Maverick Carter.

An Instagram user, itskevinbond, uploaded a clip of LeBron James discussing the signing of his rookie deal. The 4x NBA champion revealed sitting down with Reebok CEO Paul Fireman to negate the terms of a potential contract.

Fireman was ready to hand James an immediate $10 million check if he agreed not to negotiate with Nike or Adidas. This was coupled with the $115 million contract offering by the sporting brand, alongside additional perks. James was surprised to hear such a ridiculously large amount being offered to him then. LBJ described this unfathomable moment and told Carter,

“I was lost for words at the beginning. I flew in from Akron, Ohio, from Springhill, from the projects. Our rent was $17 a month, and I am looking at a $10 million check.”

However, besides this lucrative offering, LeBron was ready to consider looking at Nike or Adidas if they were to increase the amounts offered after Reebok’s proposed deal.

In the end, the King chose Nike, just a day ahead of his NBA draft. Nike offered him a $87 million contract for six years, the biggest rookie shoe deal ever signed at that time. Though Nike’s offering was perhaps significantly lesser than Reebok’s, which offered him around $115 million, James chose the Oregon-based company solely because of his affinity for the brand and his love for Nike’s greatest ambassador, Michael Jordan. In a press conference during the lottery day, LeBron appeared in front of the media with an outfit full of swooshes and declared, “I am a Nike guy.”

LeBron James’s association with Nike has continued throughout the 21 years he has played in the league. Today, James is one of Nike’s few lifetime contract athletes, with his exclusive signature shoe line with the brand. James’ decision to sign with Nike was perhaps one of his best financial moves that eventually helped him become the second billionaire in basketball after Michael Jordan.

Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky reveals LeBron James was unfazed by their offer

Giving their side of the story later, in an appearance on Complex, Reebok CEO Toddy Krinsky explained how LBJ’s refusal of Reebok’s $10 million upfront showed the stoic nature of LeBron James as a player and individual.

Krinsky said, “I see LeBron stoic. He wasn’t impressed. … But I’ve only had two athletes in my life that I have worked with that I had this feeling when I saw them the first time. He knew everything that was coming to him, and he was ready for it. It was just this confidence.”

Indeed, James was motivated to sign with Nike, a company that had always been James’ favorite growing up. LeBron wanted to shine as brightly as Michael Jordan, his basketball idol and Nike’s greatest sporting ambassador. Perhaps the image that Nike built around making Jordan a real-life superhero inspired LeBron to choose the Oregon-based company.