“I need to make my shots from Stephen Curry land!”: Bradley Beal reveals his incredible offseason training plans ahead of his next season with the Wizards

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal reveals his shooting workout plans ahead of the upcoming NBA season

Bradley Beal has to go down as one of the most underrated scorers that the NBA has ever seen.

Just this past season, the man was second to only Stephen Curry. He averaged an incredible 31.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the field, and 35% from three. Not bad at all for a person rated just 89 by Ronnie 2K.

After having such an amazing season, it would only be justified for the star to take it easy this offseason. However, it appears that the Wizards star is not one to rest on his laurels.

In a recent interview, Beal was asked about what his offseason plans were. And frankly, his response will probably have every Washington fan smiling from ear to ear.

Bradley Beal tells sources that he is working on extending his range during this offseason

As if the scorer wasn’t a bit too lethal already.

Beal’s three-point shot isn’t exactly a weakness. In fact, the 28-year-old shoots it well enough o keep defenses honest. However, it appears that just isn’t good enough for him.

Speaking to NBC Sports Washington, when Bradley Beal was asked about his offseason plans, here is what he had to say.

“(I want to make) Deeper threes. I’m not trying to compete with Dame [Lillard], I’m not Logo Lillard. But I want to shoot deeper threes and shoot more threes… You know I need to shoot more threes. You probably say it all the time. And, obviously, make them. I have to make them.”

Bradley Beal in the ‘20-‘21 season: 31.3 PPG (2nd highest in the NBA)

4.7 REB

4.4 AST

1.2 STL

48.5% FG | 34.9% 3PT | 88.9% FT

35.8 MPG

60 GP

⭐️All-Star

⭐️All-NBA 3rd Team And 2K rated this man an 89… pic.twitter.com/ltqLzqsQkw — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) August 20, 2021

This level of self-awareness despite coming off such an impressive season is very telling of Bradley Beal’s character. And given that the Wizards will look completely different relative to last season, we can’t wait to see how the star meshes and works with his new teammates next campaign.

