Making $30,000+ Per Episode, Michael Jordan’s Teammate’s Ex-Wife Larsa Pippen Hates Being Called Marcus Jordan’s “Aunty”

It is quite remarkable how divergent the lives of Marcus, the son of Michael Jordan, and Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, have been. While Marcus sought to carve out his own unique journey by pursuing collegiate basketball and launching the “Trophy Room” sneaker store, Larsa found herself immersed in the glitzy world of reality television as a prominent figure on the enduring series, Real Housewives of Miami. Astoundingly, reports suggest that Larsa received a staggering sum of over $30,000 for each episode she appeared in. Now, these two individuals find themselves in a relationship, which undoubtedly evokes a sense of peculiarity. The dynamic between them is undeniably so, given their interconnected relationships.

The fact that Larsa, who was once married to Marcus’ father’s teammate, is now romantically involved with Michael Jordan’s son adds an additional layer of awkwardness. However, what many find particularly contentious is the notable 16-year age gap between them. Recently, during their joint podcast titled “Separation Anxiety,” they delved into the subject of public reactions to their relationship. In an episode entitled “In the Name of Love and Babies on the Brain,” Marcus inquired about the negative responses Larsa has faced on social media.

Larsa Pippen hates being referred to as Marcus Jordan’s aunty

In addition to the evident discomfort stemming from their relationship, there exists a significant 16-year age discrepancy between Larsa and Marcus. The divorce between Larsa and Scottie Pippen was officially concluded in September 2021.

Interestingly, it wasn’t until over a year later, in January 2023, that Larsa publicly announced her involvement with Marcus via Instagram. However, their union has not been without its fair share of bewildered reactions from both social media platforms and the general public.

During a discussion on their joint podcast, Marcus posed a question to Larsa. He inquired about the most challenging responses she has encountered since their relationship began. Larsa candidly expressed her discontent. People referred to her as Marcus’ “aunty.”

She highlighted the particular remark that stood out among the rest.

“I feel like people think like, I think they call me his aunty, and I am like, “hello, what are you talking about? I feel like I have had enough, and then I am like, fine I have to clear the air on that. But overall, I think when you are with someone as a celebrity, that doesn’t mean they are also a good partner.”

Marcus promptly concurred with Larsa’s sentiments, asserting that these specific reactions were indeed the ones he felt compelled to address. It is evident that the couple has made a conscious decision to prioritize their relationship. And to direct their attention toward one another.

Marcus’ mother and Michael Jordan’s ex-wife Juanita Vanoy called him when rumors relating him to Larsa Pippen broke out

During a preceding episode of the podcast, Marcus opened up about initial reservations. These were expressed by various members of his family when he and Larsa were first linked together. This included his own mother, Juanita Vanoy, who is also the ex-wife of Michael Jordan.

Marcus disclosed that when he claimed they were merely friends, many people doubted his statement, even labeling him as untruthful. Those in their immediate circles began to raise inquiries, with his mother and brothers being particularly curious. Consequently, they collectively decided to explore the situation further and see where it could lead.

However, as their bond evolved from friendship to a romantic relationship, Marcus shared that his family’s skepticism gradually transformed. Juanita, in particular, has since embraced and accepted their connection, offering her blessings and support to the couple. It is evident that over time, Juanita’s apprehensions have subsided, fostering a more positive outlook on their union.