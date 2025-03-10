“Retirement Incoming”: Stephen Curry Takes Up Assistant GM Role for Davidson, Sends Fans Into Panic Mode

The NBA trade deadline may be long gone, but that doesn’t mean that ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania is taking it easy. Shams reported today on a stunning move that has fans of the Golden State Warriors shaken, as they see the end of the Steph Curry era materializing before their eyes.

Advertisement

Curry turns 37 in a few days. But to be clear, he hasn’t given any indication that he’s nearing retirement, especially with how he’s lit it up these past few weeks since the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler.

Steph’s strong play has gotten Golden State out of the play-in and into sixth in the West, though they’ll need a strong finish in the final 18 games to hold off the Timberwolves and Clippers, who are each just a game back in the loss column entering today.

Curry is making over $55 million this year, so you wouldn’t think he’d need a second job, but he just added to his resume anyway. Here’s what Shams tweeted about the Warriors superstar and Olympics hero.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry has accepted a role with his alma mater Davidson College as assistant general manager for the basketball programs, university officials told ESPN. Curry becomes the first active player in U.S. major pro sports to take an administrative job with NCAA team. pic.twitter.com/hRpfoChbPv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 10, 2025

Curry is, of course, Davidson’s most famous alumnus. He put the school on the map when he led them to the Elite Eight in 2008, and now he’ll help his Wildcats off the court in his new role as assistant general manager.

Is this a sign that Steph Curry is about to retire?

It’s not known exactly what Curry’s job responsibilities will be as assistant GM, or how much time it will take in his already busy schedule. Warriors fans are already panicking, though, as they see this as the first step toward the four-time NBA champ’s retirement from the league.

One X user commented on Shams’ post, “Retirement incoming.” Another begged, “Please don’t retire yet my glorious king, I am not ready for that.”

Warriors fans shouldn’t panic about the end of Steph’s career just yet. He is only the assistant GM, after all, and given how active he is in the business world (his off-the-court interests are too numerous to count and include an ownership stake in a TGL team, a production company, and a bourbon maker), this shouldn’t change his ability to play in the slightest.

If I had to bet, I’d wager that Curry’s role will largely consist of talking up Davidson basketball more often and FaceTiming recruits to give his alma mater an edge on landing quality players. This could give the small school a massive edge against its Atlantic 10 opponents.

College basketball programs are still figuring out how to navigate the new frontier of NIL and the transfer portal. It’s harder than ever to stay competitive, and the schools that innovate are the ones most likely to succeed.

Curry may be the first active athlete to take on a role in a school’s front office, but he definitely won’t be the last.