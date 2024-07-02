Evan Turner Uses Nets’ Paul Pierce’s ’25 On 9 Shots’ To Defend Paul George From Criticism Following 76ers Signing

Paul George‘s free agency move to the Philadelphia 76ers has left the NBA community beyond shocked. Many have reacted to this news by choosing to troll the player for his decision. Seeing this, former NBA man, Evan Turner has chosen to swoop in to his rescue, brilliantly using a fan’s ‘Brooklyn Nets Paul Pierce’ analogy against them.

Initially, a fan on X decided to troll the move a little, likening it to Paul Pierce’s move to the Nets. The intended shot was that much like Pierce’s time in Brooklyn is perceived, George is going to the 76ers during a stage of his career where he is well past his prime. Due to this, it appears that the fan believes that the player will not make much of an impact in Philadelphia.

Responding to this notion, Turner reminded of fans of a game when ‘Nets Pierce’ scored 25 points on just nine shots. While most fans may struggle to remember the performance, Evan seems to remember it with stark clarity because he had the fortune of seeing it come against his own team.

I played in a game where nets' pierce had 25 on 9 shots https://t.co/RUCOJu856G — Evan Turner (@thekidet) July 1, 2024

Evan Turner’s point is beyond valid. After all, while Pierce may not have been in his prime at the time, he was still capable of consistently performing at somewhat of a high level. And given that Paul George isn’t nearly as removed from his prime as Pierce was at the time, it is likely that he will make a massive impact with the 76ers.

As for the game in question here, while Turner’s logic makes sense, he is misremembering a tiny little detail. As per ESPN, this 2013 matchup between the 76ers and the Nets saw Pierce score 24 points on nine shots, not 25. Additionally, the 76ers did win in the end, with Evan himself scoring the game-winner, putting the final score at 120-121.

In a bid to make sure the NBA community paid Paul George his due respect, perhaps the former Sixer chose to take the humility route with his example. This is unlikely to be lost on the newly minted Sixer, as he has likely already sent a text of gratitude to Evan Turner.

Paul George’s prime is not the only thing fans are attacking

Turner may have staved off one attack on this move, but there is another that is a bit harder to block off.

During the 2024 NBA Finals, Paul George and Joel Embiid chose to feature on ESPN’s halftime show. At this time, Embiid was asked about how the 76ers could improve going forward. In response, the big man not-so-subtly (yet very hilariously) side-eyed his fellow NBA star.

“Hopefully this offseason we find a way to get better and you know…add some pieces.” Joel Embiid looks right at Paul George after saying that. This deal was already done weeks ago lmao pic.twitter.com/GNa8y1dOaj — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) July 1, 2024

This has led to many accusing the Philadelphia 76ers of tampering with Paul George, a forbidden practice in the NBA. While there is no news of the NBA looking into the move in question for malpractice, there is still time left on the clock here. And if the league finds fans’ suspicions to be true, that could be hell to pay for Philadelphia.

Still, given that the franchise got the player it wanted, it would likely take the punishment on the chin. After all, all everyone in the organization is looking forward to is their brand-new bid to win an NBA championship.