“Revenge of the Sith is the greatest Star Wars movie of all time”: Jalen Brunson puts NBA Twitter through a tailspin as he picks a prequel movie over the original trilogy

Jalen Brunson claims the Revenge of the Sith is the greatest Star Wars movie of all time, leading to Twitter going off on him.

Jalen Brunson and the Dallas Mavericks made it further in the Playoffs than most people thought they would in 2022. They also bested a team in 7 games that was lauded as being the favorites to come out of the West in the Phoenix Suns, before losing to the Golden State Warriors in 5 games in the Western Conference Finals.

With the Mavs having already made a stellar move prior to the end of the NBA Finals with the Christian Wood trade, seems as though Mark Cuban and company are all in on riding their WCF wave into next season.

Of course, Jalen Brunson is going to be a large part of that due to his offensive versatility and subsequent firepower. However, we aren’t here to talk about Brunson’s play on the court. Instead we will be taking a look at a tweet he put out in regards to one of the greatest movie franchises of all time.

Jalen Brunson on what is the greatest Star Wars movie of all time.

Jalen Brunson seems to be an avid Star Wars fanatic as he recently took to Twitter to ask what his fans consider to be the greatest movie in that franchise. He would later answer his own question by saying any answer that isn’t Revenge of the Sith is an incorrect answer.

Any answer that is not Episode 3 is wrong 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) June 17, 2022

While the 3rd Star Wars movie (chronologically) does have the best fight choreography, it certainly lacks the gravitas that movie like Empire Strikes Back or even A New Hope did. Order 66 and the final battle between Anakin and Obi-Wan are the only two redeeming qualities of that film with Anakin’s transformation into Darth Vader coming in at a close 3rd.

Safe to say that NBA Twitter was divided it for the most part, wasn’t rocking with this opinion of Brunson’s.

