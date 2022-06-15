“Boban Marjanovic took his role as the 22-year-old Big Serbian too seriously!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Mavericks big can’t snap out of his role from LeBron James’ Hustle

Boban Marjanovic mercilessly, yet hilariously, blocked every shot that children took at the Mavericks basketball camp.

Stats-wise, Boban Marjanovic had the worst campaign of his 7-year career. The 7-foot-3 big man put up merely 4.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in the 23 games he played for the Dallas Mavericks.

Despite Jason Kidd’s boys making it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, Bobi didn’t really have much of an impact, averaging up a measly 1.3 points (in 2 MPG) in the 3 games he got to play in the postseason.

However, Marjanovic’s best performance this year wasn’t on the NBA hardwood but was on the big screen. Playing the role of the Big Serbian, the 33-year-old was seen making a cameo in LeBron James and Adam Sandler’s new movie ‘Hustle’.

Boban was shown to be a 22-year-old prospect viciously blocking shots and dunking the ball in a gym. And it seems like Boban hasn’t quite snapped out of character yet.

NBA Twitter reacts as Boban Marjanovic savagely rejects children’s shots at a basketball camp

The Dallas Mavericks had recently organized a basketball camp, where Marjanovic was seen having a great time swatting away every shot attempt that the children took.

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

The 22 year-old guy from Serbia but Mavz think he’s 18 lol! Love you Bobi!!! #mffl #hustle #mavs — ZamutZari OL Printshop (@zamutzari2013) June 15, 2022

He’s only 22. He’s got a chance to be really good. — Larry (@LarryQ1Larry) June 15, 2022

Still very much in his “Big Serbian” role — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) June 15, 2022

Like always, Boban doesn’t fail to provide us with some humorous content.

