Basketball

“Boban Marjanovic took his role as the 22-year-old Big Serbian too seriously!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Mavericks big can’t snap out of his role from LeBron James’ Hustle

“Boban Marjanovic took his role as the 22-year-old Big Serbian too seriously!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Mavericks big can’t snap out of his role from LeBron James' Hustle
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
“Ja Morant with 791 million views, while Stephen Curry nearly doubling it with 1.4 billion”: Bizarre stat showcases how the GSW MVP has been dominating NBA’s social media presence
Next Article
"Brian Windhorst, how dare you Andrew Wiggins' performance a chequebook win?!": NBA Twitter rages as senior ESPN writer makes outrageous claim about the Warriors
NBA Latest Post
"NBA Finals Game Five on ABC averages 13M viewers, up 30% from last year": Warriors and Stephen Curry continue to be a major draws
“NBA Finals Game Five on ABC averages 13M viewers, up 30% from last year”: Warriors and Stephen Curry continue to be a major draws

Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals clocks 13M views, up 30% from last year.…