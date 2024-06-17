mobile app bar

Richard Jefferson Defends JJ Redick’s Comments On Luka Doncic ‘Lazily’ Getting Back On Defense

Samir Mehdi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Richard Jefferson Defends JJ Redick's Comments On Luka Doncic 'Lazily' Getting Back On Defense

Luka Doncic and Richard Jefferson
Credit: USA Today Sports

Luka Doncic and his lackluster defense throughout this year’s Playoffs has been a topic of major discussion. Aside from constantly being blown past when on an island, one particular play towards the end of the first quarter in Game 3 of the Finals led to a bit of discourse. This involved JJ Redick and now, Richard Jefferson, who seems to be defending JJ and Luka.

The play in question is Luka’s stepback and subsequent fall to the ground after the miss. Him falling to the ground led to a transition bucket for Jayson Tatum. This ‘lazy’ defense resulted in ‘BBALLBREAKDOWN’ on Twitter/X to call him out on it.

Richard Jefferson came to Luka’s rescue but prior to doing so, stood up for his fellow ‘Three Four Two’ member, JJ Redick. RJ would defend JJ’s comments on the ABC broadcast which clearly stated that getting back on defense was PJ Washington and Dante Exum’s job, not Luka.

The former Nets star claimed it’s incredibly difficult to shoot and land and also get back on a trailing offensive player with a full head of steam. “JJ says the opposite because he played 15 years and that is how we were all taught.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Richard Jefferson rant if there wasn’t a bit of his signature snarkiness and sarcastic demeanor mixed into the fold. He ended his take with, “That being said Luka gotta get his a** up.”

Jefferson’s main point here is to defend JJ Redick and Luka Doncic and rightfully so. In this particular play, Jayson Tatum, doesn’t give Doncic all too much landing space and to prevent any entanglement of their feet which could lead to injury, Luka falling down does help in that sense.

Luka Doncic was better defensively in Game 4

Doncic must’ve heard the noise surrounding his defensive struggles leading up to Game 4 as in Game 4, he would prove himself to be a solid isolation defender. He would constantly find himself being hunted and held the Celtics to 18.2% on isos when he was the primary man on defense.

Given that Luka is the offensive engine for the Mavericks, expecting him to also be elite on defense is an arduous task. However, across history, true championship level superstars stepped up on both ends of the floor such as Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, and more.

The defense he displayed in Game 4 was reminiscent in ways to these aforementioned legends of the game who stepped up on D when it mattered the most. NBA Twitter was quick to compile clips of all of his impressive stops from the game.

About the author

Samir Mehdi

Samir Mehdi

instagram-icon

Samir Mehdi is a senior strategist for the NBA division at The Sportsrush. Ever since he was 13 years old, he’s been obsessed with the game of basketball. From watching Kobe Bryant’s highlights on YouTube to now, analyzing and breaking down every single game on League Pass, Samir’s passion for the game is unwavering. He's a complete basketball junkie who not only breaks down current games but also keenly watches ones from the 60s’ and 70s’ while also reading comprehensive books on the history of the league. Samir’s life revolves around basketball and he hopes that shows in his work. Aside from work, he loves to spend time in the gym and with his friends at social gatherings.

Read more from Samir Mehdi

Share this article

Don’t miss these