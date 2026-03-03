Steve Kerr Calls Kristaps Porzingis’ Ailment “Mysterious”

Kristaps Porzingis was expected to be the major acquisition the Golden State Warriors made at the trade deadline, but he has played in just one game since joining the team nearly a month ago. He also remains without a timetable, and it is unclear when he will return. At this point, head coach Steve Kerr has admitted he does not have many answers regarding his new big man.

Porzingis has a condition called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, more commonly known as POTS. It is a disorder that causes a significant increase in heart rate when moving from sitting to standing, along with fatigue.

Because of this, the Latvian has played in only 18 games this season, split between the Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks. When asked about Porzingis’ injury in a recent press conference, Kerr called out the peculiarity of the ailment.

“It’s a little mysterious. We’re obviously working with him and hoping that he can get some clarity, and he can kind of break through and get to a point where he’s consistently healthy. That’s something that the medical staff is working hard on with him,” Kerr told the media.

The coach was later asked if Porzingis would make the upcoming road trip with the team. “I don’t know,” Kerr replied.

From the sounds of it, Porzingis remains without a timetable. It’s unfortunate, given that the team seemingly expected him to add a dimension to the roster after Jimmy Butler went down. They also parted ways with Jonathan Kuminga, who has looked great in his first three games in a Hawks uniform.

At this point, it seems like Kerr is avoiding talking too much about Porzingis and his ailment. After all, he got in some hot water earlier this week when he said on a radio show that his POTS diagnosis was “misinformation.” He had to walk back those comments in another recent press conference.

“It was a stupid mistake by me to talk about something that I’m not qualified to talk about. So, I regret it, even trying to discuss the diagnosis. That was my mistake. I need to leave that to the professionals,” the Warriors coach said.

All in all, there is still no clear timeline for Porzingis’ return. Some Warriors fans are holding on to optimism, noting that Kerr did not rule out the possibility of the big man traveling on the upcoming road trip. However, he appears likely to miss all three games.

What is certain is that Porzingis has POTS. It was somewhat concerning that Kerr seemed unaware of the condition during a recent radio appearance. Still, as he explained, the Warriors’ medical staff is working to manage the situation and get him back on the court as soon as possible.