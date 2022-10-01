“Someone took out Kawhi Leonard’s batteries”: NBA Twitter reacts as the 6’7″ Clippers star aimlessly stands at the free throw line during a timeout

The 2022-2023 NBA season hasn’t even begun yet and Kawhi Leonard has given us the most Kawhi-like content already.

It’s been way too long since we have seen Kawhi Leonard in NBA action. After sustaining an ACL injury, the 6-foot-7 forward sat out for the entire 2021-2022 season. However, as the 2022-2023 season is a few days from commencing, we are closer to witnessing The Claw take on the floor.

Today, the Los Angeles Clippers faced Israeli team Ra’anana Maccabi Ra’anana for a preseason game. Unfortunately, we were unable to see the likes of Kawhi, Paul George, and John Wall take on the floor. However, early in the game, we were lucky enough to witness the “Fun Guy” in his natural state.

Known for being one of the most peculiar individuals in the league, the 2-time champ’s odd behavior manages to amuse the fans.

During the preseason clash in Seattle, at one of the timeouts, the two-way superstar stood at the free throw line and stared at the basket. That’s all.

Kawhi just stood at the free throw line during the timeout lmao why is he like this pic.twitter.com/UPkTsquL82 — K (@HBB_ken) October 1, 2022

NBA Twitter left amused after Kawhi Leonard displays peculiar behavior

As soon as the photo went viral on social media, NBA Twitter had several hilarious reactions.

He rebooting — THE ONE (@quistthebeast) October 1, 2022

someone took out his batteries https://t.co/CsdHpI4Jvn — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) October 1, 2022

Bro started thinkin bout life — Lakers 2023 Champs (@LakerDizzle) October 1, 2022

he reminiscing — honcho (@theonehoncho) October 1, 2022

Let him download the update bruh 😭 — Ian Li (@ianbaron) October 1, 2022

I miss Kawhi being like this 😂🫶 https://t.co/w5WbO0xZrK — Mushroom (@mushr88m) October 1, 2022

We definitely missed you, Kawhi Leonard!

With reports stating that Ty Lue will start Kawhi, PG13, and the others who sat out today, in the next game, we are sure that it will be one exciting clash with a packed arena.

