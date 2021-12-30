“Ricky Rubio shares an inspirational clip of Kobe Bryant as he recoups from a torn ACL”: The Cavs point guard is set to miss the remaining of the season

Cavaliers point guard Ricky Rubio shares an inspirational clip of the late Kobe Bryant as the former recovers from a torn ACL in the left knee.

Ricky Rubio suffered a heart-breaking injury in the game against the Pelicans. The Cavs point guard has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. With 2:20 remaining in the fourth quarter, Rubio sidestepped awkwardly on a jump stop.

Ricky Rubio was helped off the court after suffering an apparent injury on this play. pic.twitter.com/QuNciWZB2y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2021

The Cavs point guard had the highest points in the game despite not playing the last two minutes. Rubio was one assist shy from a triple-double, having 27-points, 9-assists, and 13-rebounds before exiting the game. Earlier this year, Rubio got traded from the Timberwolves to the Cavaliers.

The 31-year old has played a crucial role in the turnaround season for the Cleveland team, who have been a lottery team since LeBron James left in 2018. Rubio is the latest to make his way in the injury list of the Cavs after Collin Sexton is out for the season.

Also read: “If Jeff Hornacek put me in more, I’d be at 12K points right now”: Devin Booker takes shots at his former Suns coach after reaching a career milestone in win against OKC Thunder

As he recoups from his injury, Rubio tweeted a heartwarming clip of Kobe Bryant, sharing an inspirational message.

Ricky Rubio takes inspiration from Mamba Mentality.

In his Hall of Fame career, Kobe suffered umpteen injuries, including a torn Achilles tendon and a fractured knee. However, the five-time champion never gave up and came back stronger. Kobe shooting free throws after his Achilles injury, is yet etched in everyone’s minds.

Taking inspiration from the Lakers legend, Rubio tweeted an inspirational clip of Kobe.

“What I’ve learned is to always keep going. I have come to find out is that no matter what happens, the storm eventually ends, and when the storm ends, you want to make sure that you’re ready. I have really learned to put one foot in front of the other, good, bad, or different cause eventually that storm passes.

-Kobe Bryant

Also read: “Devin Booker has truly been a sensational talent his entire career”: NBA Twitter congratulate the Suns’ guard for joining LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and others as the 7th-youngest player to score 10K points

Thus one hopes Rubio recovers quickly from this catastrophic injury. The 31-year old exhibited great leadership on the young roster of the Cavs.