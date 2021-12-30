“Devin Booker has truly been a sensational talent his entire career”: NBA Twitter congratulate the Suns’ guard for joining LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and others as the 7th-youngest player to score 10K points

Scoring 38 points in the Suns’ 115-97 win over the Thunder, Devin Booker becomes the 7th-youngest player in NBA history to record 10,000 career points.

Devin Booker has been a prolific scorer his entire career. Ever since the former Kentucky Wildcat set foot onto the NBA hardwood, he was a huge threat for defenders across the league. Scoring 70 points as a young 20-year-old, is just one of the many marvelous feats the Phoenix Suns star has achieved in his career.

This Wednesday night too, Devin reached one more historic milestone. Dropping 38 points on a 50/50/80 shooting split in Phoenix’s 115-97 win over OKC, Booker, at 25 years, 60 days old, now becomes the only 7th-youngest player in NBA history to score 10,000 career points. He trails the likes of some all-time legends like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Devin Booker is the 7th-youngest player in NBA history to score 10,000 points, behind only LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady and Giannis Antetokounmpo. He joins LeBron and KD as the only players with 10,000 Pts and 800 3PM before turning 26. pic.twitter.com/vFVy7bDByU — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 30, 2021

Achieving this special feat, obviously meant a lot for the star guard. Talking about the moment, Devin said:

“Honestly, this one means a lot. I give thanks to all my teammates, all my coaches who have put me the situation to be able to make this.”

NBA Twitter reacts as Devin Booker reaches the impressive 10,000 career points milestone

As soon as Booker’s commendable achievement went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Jae Crowder, who has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols, congratulated his teammate on his special night.

Averaging 23.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, Booker will surely aim to lead his team to the success they witnessed last year.