Michael Jordan met Yvette Prieto the same year he lost $168 million in his divorce with Juanita Vanoy

Michael Jordan met his current wife, Yvette Prieto, while he was at a night club in Miami where he noticed her out on the dance floor.

Michael Jordan had already met his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, back when he was a rookie in the NBA. In fact, he had become acquainted with her during his days at UNC at Chapel Hill. Soon, they would start to date and by September of 1989, ‘His Airness’ would tie the knot with Vanoy, two years after news broke that she was carrying his first child, Jeffery.

Unfortunately, their marriage was off to a rocky start as it had become public that the Bulls legend was having extra-marital relationships on two separate occasions; once with Amy Hunter and in another instance, with Karla Knafel.

Eventually, Juanita would file for divorce from Michael Jordan in 2002. She would go on to withdraw this petition of hers in a matter of days but they would go on to be divorced by the time 2007 rolled around.

Luckily for MJ, this was the same year he would meet his future wife, Yvette Prieto.

How did Michael Jordan meet Yvette Prieto?

Michael Jordan is very well known to enjoy his time in retirement. Whether it be at night clubs or parties on his yacht, the 6x champ knew how to let loose when need be. On one fateful night while at a club in Miami, he would happen to notice a Cuban model dancing out on the dance floor.

This model would happen to be Yvette Prieto. Jordan instantly felt a connection to her and approached her at the club. Soon enough, the two made it official that they were dating and would get married 6 years later in 2013 in a $10 million wedding at an Episcopal church named Bethesda-by-the-Sea situated in Palm Beach, Florida.

With Jordan losing a chunk of his net worth in his divorce settlement to Vanoy, he would go on to sign a prenuptial agreement with Prieto. According to a legal document, she would receive $1 million for every year they had been together if they split up and $5 million for every year if they exceed the 10 year mark.

After his divorce, Jordan got remarried in 2013 to 🇨🇺 born model Yvette Prieto. The couple had identical twin daughters in 2014. Black love is beautiful. 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/ynYOHp10Ig — 🇺🇸BADOCS History & Culture 🇺🇸 (@badocsculture) November 29, 2021

