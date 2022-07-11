Basketball

Michael Jordan met Yvette Prieto the same year he lost $168 million in his divorce with Juanita Vanoy

Michael Jordan met Yvette Prieto the same year he lost $168 million in his divorce with Juanita Vanoy
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
Max Holloway despises the way Charles Oliveira was striped from the UFC Lightweight Title and believe he is likely to face him in a rematch next rather than Conor McGregor rematch
Next Article
Kennington Oval weather today: Kennington Oval London weather forecast for 1st IND vs ENG ODI
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James isn't good at free throws, dribbling or shooting, how is he the GOAT?!": Ray Allen argues with kids as he picks Michael Jordan over his own former teammate
“LeBron James isn’t good at free throws, dribbling or shooting, how is he the GOAT?!”: Ray Allen argues with kids as he picks Michael Jordan over his own former teammate

Ray Allen is one of the most respected basketball players of his era. Ray Allen…