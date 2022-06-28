Basketball

“Right now, reality sucks!”: When Charles Barkley had a one-sentence summary of $10 billion-worth Donald Trump’s administration, one year into his tenure

"Right now, reality sucks!": When Charles Barkley had a one-sentence summary of $10 billion-worth Donald Trump's administration, one year into his tenure
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
“Three other players gave Matt Barnes a tougher time than LeBron James?!”: When the former NBA champ revealed the 5 toughest players he ever guarded
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Right now, reality sucks!": When Charles Barkley had a one-sentence summary of $10 billion-worth Donald Trump's administration, one year into his tenure
“Right now, reality sucks!”: When Charles Barkley had a one-sentence summary of $10 billion-worth Donald Trump’s administration, one year into his tenure

Charles Barkley is a man who minces no words – he set his opinion out…