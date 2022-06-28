“Right now, reality sucks!”: When Charles Barkley had a one-sentence summary of $10 billion-worth Donald Trump’s administration, one year into his tenure

Charles Barkley is a man who minces no words – he set his opinion out to the public about Donald Trump in 2017.

Charles Barkley happens to be one of the most vocal guys in today’s presenters/ yesteryear players. He makes sure his opinion is heard when there is a controversy/interesting debate, sometimes with some befuddling answers. He may not always have the best possible answer, but he has the right spirit.

So when he was asked about Donald Trump and his administration, the man did not have to mince any words. He had a lot of pent-up anger and emotions that, while didn’t burst onto the scene, made a big enough appearance. Right before March Madness, CNBC sat down with Barkley to discuss the NCAA and politics.

Chuck believes that sports are a diversion from what is happening in the world – there may be so many things wrong, but sports always gave him an outlet to vent and forget what is happening in reality. But there comes a time when reality overlaps with the relief so much, that everybody has to speak out.

Charles Barkley had always been outspoken – he spoke trash while playing, speaks about inequalities after

Charles never liked Donald Trump – he made that abundantly clear right from the start. Right after his swearing-in as the 45th president, things were not looking too optimistic. The women of the country had just finished rallying against the POTUS, and the focus shifted to the travel ban he was about to impose.

“I love sports because it takes me away from reality and I tell people, no matter how bad your life is, if you are having problems at home, you are having problems at work, that’s the beauty of sports.” – Charles Barkley

“What bothers me the most are the Republicans and the Democrats, they act like little kids,” he said angrily. “Their job is to work for us,” he said. Even today, there is no peace in the country, with the Supreme Court passing a judgment that takes back 50 years of hard work. Sports may be a diversion, but it can only be so much. The reality is, that everything sucks.

