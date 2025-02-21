“Roblox Ain’t Gonna Pay You $500 Million”: Paul Pierce Told Son Prince To Get In The Gym Rather Than Play Video Games

Paul Pierce is looking toward the future of the NBA and what players stand to make under the new collective bargaining agreement. The 10-time All-Star is even trying to mentally prepare his son Prince for a potential NBA run so he could get that bag.

Pierce and fellow NBA legend Kevin Garnett spoke about the upcoming increase in contract values on a recent edition of “KG Certified.” Both were bewildered at the massive salaries that future NBA stars can make, with Pierce alluding that the prices will reach “war” levels due to the league’s new upcoming broadcast deal.

A perfect example is Michael Porter Jr who is signed to a 5 year deal worth over $179 million. MPJ by all means is a brilliant player who is deserving of a large, guaranteed contract. He is however, an elite role player. Contracts like this are what led Pierce to bring up his now 11-year-old boy.

The 2008 NBA Champion claimed that he planted the NBA seed into Prince’s head, — explaining that he could make up to $500 million for playing in the league. He then convinced Prince to go to the gym so they could get started on their fitness training. That wasn’t all Pierce said though.

“I said ‘Listen dog. I know you love video games lord. But look, Roblox ain’t gonna pay you $500 million. I know you like video games but we about to get up off our a** now,'” Pierce laughingly stated.

Funnily enough, playing video games does actually pay quite a bit nowadays. XQC, a popular streamer who specialized in Fortnite, signed a $100 million (including incentives) in July 0f 2023 all while sitting on a chair and live-streaming his wins from the comfort of his own home.

Pierce continued his rant to KG, claiming that he informed Prince that he could be making 10-figures by the time he’s in the NBA, saying, “As a matter of fact you might be the first billion-dollar-player by the time you get there.”

Now this might be quite the stretch as it would take several years for the NBA to reach contract values that exceed half a billion dollars, let alone reach $1 billion. Besides, Paul wants Prince to become a 3&D specialist and those types of players would not command 10-figures.

Paul Pierce previously predicted that Prince would become a millionaire 3 and D specialist in the NBA

Paul Pierce predicting that his son would enter the NBA is not a new trend. The retired 47-year-old legend told his good buddy KG that Prince would be making generational wealth whenever he enters the NBA. He did specify that his inflated assumption is that salaries would get so high that a 3-point shooting specialist and defender could make half a billion.

By the time Prince will get in the league, the 3&D specialist is going to get $500 million. And the rest of the superstars are going to be at $1 billion. We good with $500 million,” Pierce told KG with confidence.

There are clear examples of a 3&D player getting well compensated. Mikal Bridges on the New York Knicks will make $23.3 million this season — and is a key asset for the ‘Knickerbockers’ when he’s on target from behind the arc. Pierce may be making jokes, but Prince should heed his former All-NBA father’s advice and start working on his trey ball.