“Rockets are the first team in NBA history to win 4 in a row after losing 15 games straight”: How Jae’Sean Tate and company made history with win over SGA and the Thunder

The Houston Rockets become the first team in NBA history to win 4 straight games after going on a 15+ game losing streak.

The Houston Rockets have suffered a steep decline in a matter of 15 months. Last year, they were in Western Conference Semi-Finals with James Harden and Russell Westbrook at the helm, trying to win their first ever championship. Fast-forward to today and they are most definitely a lottery team and possess the second worst record in the NBA.

They started the season off 1-1 with a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in their 2 second game of the year. They then proceeded to lose 15 games in a row to teams ranging from the Phoenix Suns to the Detroit Pistons. However, November 25th saw a turning point for Christian Wood and company as they beat the Chicago Bulls 118-113.

The Rockets would then go on to beat the Charlotte Hornets with a whopping score of 146, followed by two straight wins against OKC, including the one last night.

Rockets gets into the history books.

The Houston Rockets are currently on a 4 game winning streak which, funnily enough, is the second longest win streak in the Western Conference, 2nd only to the Suns who are on a 17 game win streak.

They have also made it into the history following their win tonight as they are the first team in league history to go on a 4 game win streak after losing 15 games straight. Jae’Sean Tate and co have been fairly impressive during this streak of theirs.

The @HoustonRockets are the first team in NBA history to win 4 straight games immediately following a 15+ game losing streak. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) December 2, 2021

In this 4 game span, they have posted up a 115.4 ORTG and a 108.9 DRTG and though this isn’t the sign of an elite defense by any means, they are holding up in the clutch with all of these close games of theirs. They are shooting an incredibly unsustainable 63% from the field in clutch situations during this 4 game stretch.

Something to look forward to is the fact that their next two games are against the Orlando Magic and the New Orleans Pelicans; two teams who are of a similar caliber to the Rockets.