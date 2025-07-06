mobile app bar

Rockets Legend Reveals How He Manifested Teaming Up With Scottie Pippen, Carried 6x NBA Champion’s Card in His Wallet

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Cuttino Mobley (L) and Scottie Pippen (R)

Cuttino Mobley (L) and Scottie Pippen (R) | Credits- Kirby Lee-Imagn Images and Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Dreaming of winning titles with legends alongside you is one thing, but actually doing something to get there? Few successfully make it. But you could always resort to manifestation, in addition to putting in the hard work, and that’s what Cuttino Mobley did before joining the Houston Rockets.

Mobley was drafted 41st overall by H-Town in 1998, and as a chance, got to share the floor with one of his favorite players at the time, Scottie Pippen, the man who won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls. What’s crazy is that Mobley, on All The Smoke, revealed how he used to keep Pippen’s and Eddie Jones’ cards in his pockets all the time.

Jones was his friend, and he admired his ability to be a three-level scorer. But Mobley didn’t know Pippen personally. Still, the fact that the legend could pretty much do everything made him so special in his eyes. So, when the Bulls icon and Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich called him, he couldn’t believe it.

Talking about his claims of believing in manifestation, Mobley pointed out that he wasn’t thinking about it at the moment. “But then I look back at it, I’m like, ‘Wow. Everything I think of, everything that I write down, everything I believe in, everything I visualize, will happen in my life.'”  

“So then I tried my best to control that destiny a lot more from there, but Scottie was like, ‘You ready?’, I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m ready.” An elated Mobley then revealed how he didn’t even take off his Rockets jersey for several days. Sadly, although he did get his wish of playing ball on the same team as Pippen, it wasn’t for long.

Pippen stayed in Houston for just one season — the 1998/99 season, which began on February 5 due to a lockout — before moving on to the Portland Trail Blazers. In that one campaign, the Rockets, despite having Pippen, Charles Barkley, and Hakeem Olajuwon, faltered and faced an early exit in the playoffs. As Mobley implied in the podcast, they were all big names, but they were all past their primes.

Mobley remained with the Rockets until 2004, but didn’t win an NBA title with them. He retired in 2008 after spending four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.

