“If Game 6 Klay doesn’t show up soon, Celtics would win the Championship!”: CJ McCollum points out Klay Thompson is vital to Warriors’ success in the NBA Finals

Warriors’ Klay Thompson has been off his game for the first two games, CJ McCollum hopes, for the Warriors’ sake, it changes soon

The Golden State Warriors defended their homecourt last night, before they head to Boston. After a 4th quarter meltdown in Game 1, the Warriors made sure they had Game 2 in their bag. Stephen Curry put up a game-high 29 points to ensure the Dubs don’t fall in a 0-2 pit.

Curry was given assistance by Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney offensively last night. The Dubs also tightened the loose ends on their defense and made sure the Celtics couldn’t steal easy treys as they did in Game 1. However, one thing must still bother them.

Klay Thompson struggled yet again last night, going 4/19 from the field. Thompson went 1/8 from the deep. As we’ve seen before, Klay is crucial for the Warriors to succeed in the playoffs. CJ McCollum shares the same opinion.

CJ McCollum wants Klay Thompson to go Game 6 mode soon, or the Warriors may be in danger

As we have seen over the years, the myth of Game 6 Klay has turned into the legend of Game 6 Klay. This post-season, we’ve seen Game 6 Klay grace us with his presence. In Game 6 against the Grizzlies, Klay went off for 30 points and 8 rebounds. We didn’t see a Game 6 in the WCF, but to close out the series, Klay scored 32 against the Mavericks in Game 5, going 8/16 from the deep.

CJ McCollum joined JJ Redick on Get Up this morning. There he talked about how great Stephen Curry has been and called it Steph being his usual self.

@CJMcCollum says we're just seeing typical Steph Curry in the NBA Finals 🏀 "He's doing all of the things we're accustomed to seeing him do. That's why he's a two-time MVP."

He continued and said, “I think Klay would settle down sooner than later, and we’ll see Game 6 Klay soon. If we don’t, the Warriors could be in trouble. If Klay plays like he did in Game 2, the Warriors have no chance of winning the series.”

CJ isn’t wrong. The Cs defense has done a great job on restricting Klay. They’ve been forcing him to drive, and roughing him up. Due to his injuries, Klay is playing with caution, and the Cs are exploiting that. However, if we see the previous trends, Klay always starts every series off slow, and gets hot right when it matters the most.

Hoping that is the case for the NBA Finals as well.