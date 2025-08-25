“This Is Your Opportunity Guys”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Brings Up 3-Year-Old Oreo Instance to Get a Free McLaren

What do you get the guy who has everything? That’s a question Giannis Antetokounmpo would love to see answered. The two-time NBA MVP shot some videos recently for Google at McLaren headquarters, partnering with F1 star Lando Norris. To say he had a good time would be an understatement.

Giannis is just a bit taller than your typical F1 driver, but the folks at McLaren were able to get him into a go-kart for some experience on the track. Driving in his own custom race suit, Giannis placed first before getting to meet Norris.

Giannis’ kids got to tour the McLaren facility with him, and their favorite attraction was a full-scale F1 car replica made out of about half a million LEGOs.

In his career, Giannis has made nearly $300 million. Though he came from humble beginnings, there’s not much that can give him sticker shock, but he was amazed to find out that one of McLaren’s cars costs about $25 million. Though he’s set to make more than double that this upcoming NBA season, the exorbitant price tag had him scheming to get his enormous hands on one.

Referencing the time three years ago when he spoke about dunking Oreos in milk for the first time, Giannis hatched a plan. After fans found out how much he loved those cookies, they brought some to Bucks games to give him. Maybe it could work for a McLaren?

“I’m not even a big car guy like that, but just being here is overwhelming,” Giannis said. “It’s insane. I feel like so many people want to be in my position right now, to see the incredible history of these cars, these drivers and this company. Maybe I’ll get a McLaren now. I won’t pay for it, might get me one for free.”

“Back in the day, I said I love Oreos, and a bunch of people brought Oreos to the game for me,” Giannis started before giving fans a not-so-subtle hint. “This is your opportunity guys, I love McLarens. You guys want to help your boy out?”

There aren’t many Bucks fans who might be able to honor Giannis’ request, plus there’s the logistical issue of how he would drive something like that in downtown Milwaukee.

Maybe Giannis’ new teammate Myles Turner, who signed with the Bucks on a four-year, $108.9 million deal in July, could get it for him. More likely, Turner, the NBA’s foremost LEGO enthusiast, might get the LEGO version for himself.

If Giannis wants a McLaren, his best bet is to buy one on his own. Still, you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, so you can’t blame a guy for trying to get one for free.