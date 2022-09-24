Roger Federer used to have Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and Dennis Rodman’s ex wife posters in his Swiss home 

Roger Federer must have been an NBA fan growing up, as his walls were adorned with Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, and a Baywatch star!

We all have sporting idols. Young or all, at one point, we tuned into our televisions and saw an athlete light up the game. For a lot of people that have watched and followed the sport of tennis, Roger Federer has been that guy.

The charismatic Swiss player oozed class and sophistication every time he stepped onto the court. And once he started playing, he would dazzle viewers with his spectacular array of shots. With 20 grand slams to his name, he has cemented his status as one of tennis’ all-time greats.

But it is hard to imagine even someone like him having sporting idols. And while it may have been tennis legends like Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg, his bedroom walls tell us otherwise.

If you take a look at this picture from when Roger was just 17, you will see NBA stars of the 90s and a certain bombshell from Baywatch, talk about a naughty boy.

A 17-year-old Roger Federer with pin-ups of Shaq, Jordan and Pamela Anderson in his bedroom in Basel. pic.twitter.com/fixr6mTsrG — Luigi Gatto (@gigicat7_) October 26, 2021

Roger Federer used to be an NBA fan, with posters of Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, and Pamela Anderson adorning his walls

Young RF was no stranger to the popularity of the NBA during the 1990s. Michael Jordan was a household name and so was Shaquille O’Neal. And the 20-time Grand Slam winner had their posters on his wall.

He has always been a big fan of the sport. And to find out that special connection existed for a long time makes us NBA fans happy.

Curiously among the posters, you can also see Baywatch star and the apple of everyone’s eye, Pamela Anderson. She was THE woman during the 1990s. Fun fact: She was married to Michael Jordan’s teammate, Dennis Rodman. Roger, being 17 and full of raging hormones had her picture for obvious reasons.

As we fondly remember his glorious career, it is only right as NBA writers that we look back at his life and tie a thread to our sport. While worlds apart, we are still in awe of his great career and hope that he has a gracious retirement.