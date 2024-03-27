“Rub My Feet, Please”: LeBron James Explained How Taxing NBA is to Wife Savannah James Using 2003 Escalade’s Example

On the much coveted second episode of his Mind the Game podcast with JJ Redick, LeBron James opened up about the trials and tribulations of playing in the NBA at age 39. In a candid discussion with Redick, James disclosed a conversation with his wife that sums up his 20+ seasons of NBA grind. He compared his body to a worn-out car made in 2003. But what’s the difference? At least the car undergoes tire changes while his legs remain the same.

On his pod, the four-time NBA Champion touched upon the wear and tear of “70,000 minutes” spent in the league and his plea to his wife, Savannah, to massage his feet after the game. The discussion was brought up when Redick asked LeBron if he could guard premier players like Kawhi Leonard “on a nightly basis”. The Lakers star said after a prolonged sigh:

“She[Savannah] asked me how I am feeling when I came home after the game. I said, ‘Babe, just imagine buying a 2003 Escalade and it’s 2024 and you never change the tires. So rub my feet please’… and I’ve never changed the tires. These are the same tires from 2003,” James told Redick.

Then James revealed how he “can take the challenge” of guarding a premier offensive player all game long. The All-Time NBA Leading Scorer highlighted how he was “brought up as a competitor” and could “die on the court”. However, he admitted that “realistically” he “picks his spots” considering his age.

Although he confessed to picking his spots and taking it easy at times, LBJ’s game has continued to grow.

Dwyane Wade called LeBron James flawless

During a recent conversation with Gilbert Arenas, Dwyane Wade opined that the current version of LeBron James is the best he has seen. As someone who has seen LBJ lift back-to-back MVPs in the 2012 and 2013 seasons, James’ former teammate had huge words of praise. While admiring the back-to-back Finals MVP, the Heat legend opined that James’ offensive game has grown.

“Now I watch his game and I say, does he have a weakness? He can do everything. He is shooting in high 40 in three points now. His range is out to the logo. You know his mid-range. He can post you up, he can face you up. He still can gonna dunk on you. His ability to see the floor is much better,” said Wade.

Therefore, for the Flash, King James is the “best” he has ever been. This is a huge statement considering that he is rating the current LBJ over his MVP years. The tires haven’t changed but the LeBron James car has only accelerated further.