“Man WHAT! That’s Insane”: LeBron James Can’t Believe 35 Percent of NBA Players Across 7 Decades Have Played Against Him

LeBron James has been playing for 21 seasons in the league, which says a lot about his longevity as a player. However, an absurd stat about James that recently came to light had even the Lakers superstar surprised. LBJ took to his Instagram story to share how he has played against 35% of the players in the NBA’s seven-decade-long history, which even he found hard to believe.

In the caption of his story, James exclaimed, “Man WHAT!!! That’s insane,” when he learned about this incredibly unique stat about himself. LeBron James was drafted into the league in 2003 as the first overall pick and is currently the oldest active player in the NBA, having won 4 rings and four MVP titles while playing for three different teams.

An X user further looked into the top five players James has played against in his career. The list includes the names of some of the biggest legends of basketball, such as Andre Iguodala (70 games against LeBron James), Paul Pierce (69), Al Horford (66), David West (63), and Kevin Garnett (60).

This stat is particularly incredible, given LeBron James has played against players drafted in the late ’80s and is now playing against youngsters who could play their careers well into the 2040s. LeBron James’ longevity makes him an incredible case of being an elite athlete, putting him up the ante in the conversation of the all-time GOAT in basketball.

LeBron James feels younger than ever in his 21st NBA season

Just a month before his 39th birthday, LeBron James proclaimed he was not feeling his age. James felt he was doing everything he could in his twenties while on the basketball court. King James has been putting up incredible numbers in the stats sheet this season despite being 39 years old.

The future Hall of Famer is averaging 24.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.6 assists with 52.4% field goal percentage, which definitely are numbers one would average at the peak of their careers.

One of LeBron James’ highlight moments came just moments before his 38th birthday last season. In a game against the Atlanta Hawks, James posted 47 points to erase a 15-point deficit for the Lakers to beat the Hawks 130-121. In the post-game conference, James proclaimed himself to be feeling 10 years younger and said, “I feel better than 18, that’s for sure.”

LeBron James continues to defy Father Time with such near-triple double stats, which speaks volumes of his determination and caliber as one of the best players in the league. Perhaps, before retiring, we might even see James playing alongside or against both his sons, who aspire to continue their father’s legacy in the NBA.