“Rudy Gobert  7″9′, Karl-Anthony Towns 7″4′, Jaden McDaniels 7″0′, Anthony Edwards  6″9′, D’Angelo Russell 6″10′”: Wingspan of Timberwolves’ starting lineup

The recent acquisition of Rudy Gobert gives the Minnesota Timberwolves a lot of size, who already have bigs like Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaden McDaniels, to name a few.

The Minnesota Timberwolves went on a limb to acquire the seven-foot Rudy Gobert. GM Tim Connelly agreed to part with a host of talent and draft picks to pair Gobert with Karl-Anthony Towns as the Wolves frontcourt. It was rather unexpected to see a Gobert trade command so much.

The Timberwolves are sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks for Gobert, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

The Jazz are landing four Minnesota first-round picks and 2022 first-round pick Walker Kessler in the deal for Rudy Gobert, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

The trade has received mixed responses. While some believe the T-Wolves gave a lot away for Gobert, others applauded the team’s urgency to win. The former Jazz center is one of the best rim protectors in the league, and a defensive anchor, who can contribute on both ends of the floor.

A three-time DPOY, Gobert led the league in rebounds during the 2021-22 season. The French big man averaged 15.6 PPG, 14.7 RPG, and 2.1 BPG this season, shooting a highly efficient 71.3% from the field. Unfortunately, the 30-year-old failed to have the same effect on the offensive end come playoff time.

With the advent of Gobert in Minnesota, the roster has gained a high amount of physicality. The predicted starting lineup boasts players with unreal wingspans.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are long.

The T-Wolves seemed to have gone old school with their recent trade acquiring Gobert, pairing him with KAT. The Minnesota team will have two seven-foot All-Star centers start for them, something unheard of in recent times. When it comes to wingspan, even the likes of D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards could be considered bigs.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are L O N G. Wingspan measurements of their starting five: D’Angelo Russell – 6’10”

Anthony Edwards – 6’9”

Jaden McDaniels – 7’0”

Karl-Anthony Towns – 7’4”

Rudy Gobert – 7’9” Good luck scoring on this team. pic.twitter.com/OIsCJ1nta6 — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) July 1, 2022

As many continue to mock the Wolves for trading a plethora of talent for Gobert, the front office understands the urgency to win, having made the playoffs this year. The organization aims to capitalize on the young talent on the roster.

Gobert received most of the criticism for the Jazz’s first-round ouster lately. Nonetheless, Donovan Mitchell and co will feel the absence of the three-time All-Star, having taken his services for granted.

