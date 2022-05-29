“Why is Rudy Gobert taking pictures with the stadium?”: Real Madrid star Eden Hazard gets trolled for getting eclipsed by the Stifle Tower

Basketball players playing amongst each other is all good but it’s funny as well as weird to watch them with normal-sized folks, take Eden Hazard for example, who had too big a fan in Rudy Gobert to fit the frame.

When athletes from other sports pay a visit to watch a different sport sitting on the sidelines, it doesn’t generally take much time for the cameraman to find them.

But when NBA players visit, it takes no time at all because they stand out among almost everyone in attendance.

On the greatest night of the Year for football fans, Liverpool from the English Premier League took on Real Madrid from LaLiga for the UEFA Champions League.

And there were several big-name attendants in the game, some of whom are superstar athletes from other sports like LeBron James of the Los Angeles and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.

Rudy Gobert just hanging out with the UEFA Champions League winning Marcelo and Real Madrid.#TakeNote https://t.co/hTGQI7REjn — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_KSL) May 29, 2022

Rudy Gobert eclipses Eden Hazard after Real Madrid’s UEFA champions league victory

It is generally because of their vertical growth that athletes show since childhood, that they gravitate towards games like basketball and volleyball rather than football or any other sport for that matter.

And this picture of the 7’2 French international towering over the 5’9 Belgium international tells us why they were just about right in choosing the sport they did.

Eden Hazard 🤝 Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/UxBOsFZhBe — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 29, 2022

Football fans had hilarious reactions to it.

Is this edited? — ASH II (@BlGASH) May 29, 2022

He takes a picture with the stadium pic.twitter.com/9E8rxLZ2wd — ًًًً (@jiigi) May 29, 2022

He’s a basketball player 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️that’s what 7 feet tall looks like bro — adriano (@Born2WILDN) May 29, 2022

Is Hazard 4ft? Lol — Ernesto (@MartinEden____) May 29, 2022

Madrid won their 14th UEFA Champions League last night after winning the Final 1-0 against Liverpool. That is by far the highest tally of the top silverware in the football world by any franchise.