Rudy Gobert Confesses He Wants to be the Greatest Defender in NBA History

Rudy Gobert is a polarizing NBA player for a number of reasons. Maybe it’s just because he ignorantly touched all those microphones at the outset of the COVID epidemic. Or it could be that he could never live up to the expectations that came with being the centerpiece of a Wolves trade that sent five players, four first-round picks and a pick-swap to the Jazz for him back in 2022.

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Gobert may not be the biggest fan favorite out there, but he’s been the defensive centerpiece of a team that has made the Western Conference finals two years in a row, and his ability to protect the rim has netted him four Defensive Player of the Year awards, tied for the most in history with Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace.

Recently he invited Simon Darnauzan into his home for an episode of Prime Timeout, Prime Video Sport France’s interview show which focuses on French players and how they adjusted to life in the NBA. While he spoke about how important his kids are to him, and about how he’s set himself up for success whenever his playing days are over, the Wolves star stressed on goals he had to achieve before hanging up the boots.

The first is to win a ring. “For now, I’m really focused on the present moment,” he said, “and to become an NBA champion.” As for his second goal? “To be the best defender in history.”

Those are big dreams, but they both seem achievable. Gobert is paired with Anthony Edwards in Minnesota, a superstar who’s already one of the very best players in the league. The Wolves have enjoyed the most sustained success in franchise history these past two years, and as long as they remain together, there’s every reason to believe that they’ll break through one of these years.

The Wolves have lost four of five to slide to a tie for fifth in the West, but they’re only two games back of the Lakers for third and well-positioned to make another run. Gobert is one of the few guys in the game who has a chance against the likes of Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic, two possible Wolves playoff opponents.

As for becoming the best defender in history, that’s a subjective thing, but he already has to be in the conversation. As mentioned, nobody has more DPOYs than he does, and he’s currently 26th all time in blocks and climbing.

With another few healthy years, he could easily move into the top 10. He’s been named All-Defensive First Team seven times, and Second Team once. He’s likely to add another one this year, as he already has the 65 games needed to be considered for postseason awards.