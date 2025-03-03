“They Should Investigate That”: When Mark Jackson Called Out the Absurdity of Kobe Bryant Not Winning the MVP Honors

NBA fans are introduced to the legends of Kobe Bryant pretty quickly after their initiation. But most fans are shocked when they find out that a player of Kobe’s stature only won a single league MVP award in his decorated career. This surely prompts the question, “Did Kobe Bryant deserve more MVP awards?”

Former NBA broadcaster Mark Jackson certainly believed so in 2008, months before the Mamba won his first MVP trophy. Jackson even demanded on national television that the NBA take a look at Kobe’s MVP snubs in the past few years.

During a 2008 game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers, NBA broadcaster Mike Breen brought up the fact that Bryant hadn’t won a single MVP trophy at that time despite being the best player in the league for some time. As Kobe went to the foul line to shoot a couple of free throws in the fourth quarter of the game, Breen said, “He [Kobe] has never won an MVP, which is hard to believe.”

“They [the NBA] should investigate that,” Jackson responded immediately, almost as if he was waiting for his fellow commentator to raise the issue.

“They should investigate that” – Mark Jackson “He’s been the best player in the league the last 3 or 4 years” – JVG On Kobe not having winning a single MVP prior to 2008 pic.twitter.com/9z6xml9MwC — Lukas (@KBsLakeShow24) March 1, 2025

“Yeah, you are the best player in the league and you have never been an MVP…and he’s been the best player in the league at least for the last three or four years,” fellow broadcaster Jeff Van Gundy added to double down on Breen and Jackson’s take.

Jackson then predicted that 2008 would be Kobe’s MVP year, which turned out to be true. The 2007-08 season brought home the Lakers legend’s lone league MVP to add to his rich trophy cabinet, adorned with two Finals MVP awards and five NBA Championship rings.

Kobe averaged 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in 2007-08, leading the Lakers to the top spot in the Western Conference. So there was no denying his MVP candidacy anymore.

But is there any merit to Jackson’s claim that Kobe was snubbed by the MVP voters before the 2007-08 season? Well, you can certainly make that case for the 2005-06 season.

Kobe Bryant vs Steve Nash in 2006 MVP contention

Steve Nash won the 2006 MVP after leading the Phoenix Suns to the second spot in the West with a 54-28 record. However, his numbers from that season don’t exactly scream MVP.

The Suns guard tallied 18.8 points and 10.5 assists. However, he did have a 50-40-90 season, which makes his case stronger.

On the other hand, Kobe averaged 35.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, on a Lakers team that barely had any top names apart from him. The Lakers’ 45-37 record, which saw them in the 7th spot in the West, probably ended Kobe’s claim to the MVP award.

But still many fans think that Kobe should have won it in 2006 for carrying a derelict Lakers squad to the playoffs almost single-handedly.