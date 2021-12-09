“Rudy Gobert don’t put no fear in my heart. I don’t know why”: Anthony Edwards and Patrick Beverley trash talk Utah’s Rudy Gobert throw shade on Jazz DPOY’s defensive abilities

In their collapse against the Utah Jazz, the Minnesota Timberwolves were not scared. At least not against the 3-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert.

After losing the game by 32 points, two Wolves guards came off strong speaking about the 5-time All-Defensive First team selection.

Anthony Edwards, the 20-year-old sophomore is already a media favorite. He is also among the most vocal people in his team – one that already has Patrick Beverley. Both guards came out firing shots after the game.

Also read: “Paul George is like a million times better than me… I had to make an impact somehow”: Joe Ingles addresses the beef with PG13 in 2018 Playoffs

While Edwards felt Mavs’ Kristaps Porzingis is much better defensively, Beverley thought Gobert wins all the DPOY awards without even guarding the best players of the opposition.

That would have sounded much better if both said it before the game or if the game had ended in their favor. But both of them did have a point.

Anthony Edwards and Patrick Beverly fired shots at Rudy Gobert

Last year, even when they weren’t half as good as this season, Wolves swept the Jazz 3-0 throughout 2020-21. The Jazz had the best record in the league last season, but they couldn’t seem to get past the Timberwolves, who were the 13th best team in the West. And maybe that’s proof that they do not fear Rudy or the Jazz.

Edwards had this to say after the game.

Anthony Edwards said the best rim protector in the league is Kristaps Porzingis. On Rudy Gobert, Ant was honest … ‘Anytime I go against Porzingis, I don’t get no layups. I don’t get why we couldn’t finish on Rudy Gobert. He don’t put no fear in my heart. I don’t know why.” — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) December 9, 2021

While Patrick Beverley, who even wasn’t a part of Wolves last year, went one step further.

“If I’m defensive player of the year, I’m always guarding the best player no matter what, I’m not roaming,” Beverley said.

He continued,

“It’s no discredit to Royce O’Neale or any of the others on their team, but if I’m defensive player of the year, I’m not guarding Royce O’Neale. I’m guarding Mike Conley, I’m guarding Donovan Mitchell, I’m guarding Bogdanovic. You got Rudy Gobert out there guarding Vanderbilt. And every time I hear he’s Defensive Player of the Year. So, uh, whatever.”

Bev was even going off on Rudy mid game and got a technical foul for it.

Nah bro Pat Bev is HILARIOUS 😭😭pic.twitter.com/qGA2lzvBoS — 🐺 NEW ERA (11-14) (@WolvesGotNext) December 9, 2021

Gobert, who’s having a good season and is again leading the odds for DPOY for the most part until now, had a decent night. He went 4/4 from the field scoring 13 points and got 10 boards and just a block to end his rather defensively cold outing, in Utah’s hot shooting night.

Also read: Anthony Edwards terms Bojan Bogdanovic defending KAT disrespectful in light of tonight’s loss against the Jazz

The Wolves are to face the Jazz 2 more times this month let’s see how the guards back their trash talking. And does Rudy Gobert take Karl-Anthony Towns in those matches rather than Vanderbilt or some other big?