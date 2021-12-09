“Karl-Anthony Towns gotta be quick as Joel Embiid”: Anthony Edwards terms Bojan Bogdanovic defending KAT disrespectful in light of tonight’s loss against the Jazz

Minnesota Timberwolves had a shambolic night at their home court against Utah Jazz and Anthony Edwards has something to say about it.

Wednesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Utah Jazz at Target Center. Wolves were looking to get back on winning track after three straight losses.

But this wasn’t the day they would be getting that win. The Jazz shot the lights out at Target Center and created an NBA record by making twenty 3-pointers in three consecutive games.

They blew the Wolves 136-104. Anthony Edwards and Co gave away 25 threes in the match where the Jazz shot 46.3 percent from beyond the arc.

But getting beat on the perimeter wasn’t the concern for the Timberwolves it’s how their big man Karl-Anthony Towns approaches the game. The team’s second-year guard explained how KAT must be the best player on the floor every game.

Ant has some suggestions for KAT

After their fourth defeat in a row, Wolves’ youngest leader Anthony Edwards talked about how Towns should assert himself more and move quicker when doubled instead of waiting and then passing the ball.

“I told KAT the best way to beat it, you gotta go quick. I told him at halftime, you waiting on the double. You telling them ‘yeah come double me’. ‘Now you the best player on the floor, they taking you out of the game. Then when the double you, they not rotating, they staying with me and making everybody else beat you.’”

Anthony Edwards discusses how KAT needs to deal with double teams. “You gotta go quick.” Don’t wait for the double to come. He used Embiid as an example of going quick. Ant said it was disrespectful that Utah defended Towns with Bojan Bogdanović + Karl needs to kill every night. pic.twitter.com/kXhEiTl4qZ — John Meyer (@meyerNBA) December 9, 2021

He even suggested Towns to follow the Philly Big Man Joel Embiid as he’s the perfect example to learn how to get going after getting double-teamed.

“I told him this, ‘you watch Joel Embiid, you have to double Joel Embiid — there’s nobody in the league that can guard him — he goes quick. You can’t double him cause he catches and goes quick. So, I told KAT, you catch the ball and you holding it like you waiting for the double. Telling them come double me instead of just catching and going. They can’t guard you. It’s disrespectful for them to put No. 44 on you. That’s disrespectful.’ He know. He know he gotta kill all of them. He’s the best player on the floor every night.”

KAT had 22-points, 7-rebounds, and 5-assists which are pretty good numbers but with D’Angelo Russell out his shots should at least have been above twenty. He had just 11 field goal attempts in this game.

With D’Lo in the game, Towns attempts 17 shots in the game which is similar to what Joel Embiid averages each game. So, he should have at least gone for 20-25 shots in this one, Ant isn’t off in his analysis.

With an 11-14 record Wolves are looking like a team, if healthy, to be in contention for a Playoff spot or at least the Play-ins with many teams struggling in the West. But they must figure things out before those other teams.