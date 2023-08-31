“Ruining the NBA”: Skip Bayless Blames James Harden For Forcing His Way Out of Franchises, Predicts 30lbs Transformation

May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) shoots against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Undisputed’s Skip Bayless went on a rant against James Harden for his recent trade request. Harden has forced his way out of multiple teams in recent years, including the Houston Rockets, and Brooklyn Nets, and now is poised to do the same at the Philadelphia 76ers. Skip claimed that Harden was “ruining the NBA for him.” He talked about how Harden has a history of showing up unfit for teams and has not been at his consistent best for years, despite the obvious talent.

James Harden signed a 2-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers and exercised his player option in the offseason. Just days later, he requested a trade which was then rebuked. Harden has since made controversial statements about Daryl Morey, claiming that he will never play for an organization headed by the 50-year-old.

Skip Bayless rants against James Harden following latest trade saga

Skip Bayless spoke about the Harden situation during a recent episode of The Undisputed. Claiming to be an “NBA nut,” Bayless explained how Harden was ruining the league for him.

Talking about showing up for new seasons unfit, Bayless claimed that he expects another 30-pound transformation from Harden. Bayless talked about how Harden was one of the most talented perimeter players he had ever seen, and yet played like a 44-year-old, at the age of 34.

Bayless talked about Harden’s 2018 MVP-winning season when he was unstoppable from the ring. Last season as well, Harden contributed to Embiid’s bid to win the MVP title, although he lost out to Nikola Jokic eventually:

“I am an NBA nut and I am done with James Harden because he is ruining the NBA for me. He quit his way out of Houston. He came back looking 30 pounds heavy. Once he went to Brooklyn, he didn’t wanna be in Brooklyn, I couldn’t blame him. And now, he will quit his way out of Philadelphia. I don’t think it bothers him one bit. He will barely show up, he will be out of shape. He is 34 years of age and looks 44 to me. He looks 44. But he is so gifted, he is as supremely gifted a perimeter player as I have ever seen.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1697274735732895872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Bayless understood Harden’s decision to leave the Nets considering the tumultuous surroundings, he is not happy with Harden’s current demeanor. While his comments have certainly left Bayless in limbo, 76ers’ owner Josh Harris recently claimed he wants to accommodate Harden as well, according to CBS Sports.

Skip Bayless had claimed that James Harden is more trouble than an asset

Skip Bayless’s recent criticism of Harden was not the only time he went against the 76ers’ star. Recently, on X, Bayless reacted to the news of Harden wanting to move away from Philadelphia.

Talking about Harden being 34, Bayless said that he simply does not stay in shape. While Bayless talked about how Harden led the NBA in assists the season before, he claimed the 10-time All-Star might soon be more trouble, than anything else.

Harden has since responded by continuing his feud with the 76ers. While a move is not the most obvious solution for now, the player seems determined to never play for the organization again.