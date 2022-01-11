“Russell Westbrook about to shoot OKC out the game again”: When a yet to make his NBA debut, Draymond Green mocked Brodie’s shooting during the 2011 playoffs

In a decade-old tweet, Draymond Green takes a shot at Russell Westbrook’s shooting abilities.

Russell Westbrook is currently the favorite subject of social media trolls. The two-time scoring champion’s shooting woes and turnovers are a constant source of memes on social media. Westbrook is currently leading the league in turnovers, averaging 4.5 per game.

Considered favorites to win the chip heading into the season at one time, the Lakers are struggling to be a +500 team. In year 19th, LeBron James continues to be the driving force, despite having a former MVP in Westbrook. The former OKC superstar’s inability to make jump shots and 3s is a major drawback.

The nine-time All-Star hasn’t enjoyed particular success in the post-season as well. His shooting splits take a further dip during the playoffs, averaging 40.8% from the field and 29.6% from beyond the arc. Westbrook has only one NBA Finals appearance in his career till now.

The mockery of Brodie’s shooting is not a new fad, as in 2011, Warriors forward Draymond Green also took a shot at the Thunder guard.

Draymond Green takes a dig at Russell Westbrook’s shooting.

At the time, Westbrook played for the OKC Thunder, who finished the 2010-11 season with a 55-27 record and were the fourth seed. The Thunder would face the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs, eliminating them in five games.

However, Westbrook seemed to struggle during the series. The former OKC guard was 39.6% from the field and 30.4% from the 3-point line and averaged 4.0 TPG. On the other hand, former teammate Kevin Durant averaged 32.4 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 3.6 APG. At the time, Durant had won back-to-back scoring titles.

During Game Five of the series, Westbrook was 3-for-15 from the field, playing 36 minutes. However, OKC would clinch the series, courtesy of Durant. The former OKC forward had a mammoth 40-points and 5-rebounds in Game Five.

Warriors forward Green took to Twitter mocking Westbrook’s shooting. Hilariously, Green was yet to make his NBA debut.

Westbrook about to shoot OKC out the game again — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 28, 2011

The Thunder would face the Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph’s Memphis Grizzlies in the semi-finals, with the series going till Game Seven. However, OKC would emerge winners. They would then face Dirk Nowitzki’s Dallas Mavericks in the WCF.

Nowitzki and Tyson Chandler would dominate the Thunder, defeating them in five games.

In the seven games that Green has played against Westbrook, the former holds the edge with a 4-3 record