“Marvin Bagley is smoking that Cleveland Cavaliers pack right now!”: Kings announcer goes ballistic following poster over Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley

Kings announcer, mark Jones, goes nuts as Marvin Bagley dunks on two 7-footers and exclaims that Bagley is ‘smoking that Cleveland pack’.

Marvin Bagley has had an up-and-down journey throughout the NBA. He was drafted in 2018 ahead of the likes of Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Jaren Jackson Jr, amongst others. Given that the Sacramento Kings used their coveted second overall pick on a fairly old-fashioned big man in Bagley, he was expected to produce straight away.

Instead, the former Duke Blue Devil would go on to suffer a couple injuries that would sideline him for extended periods of time. He would only play 13 games for the Kings in the 2019-20 season due to a right foot injury and would be out of their rotation at the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, leading to his agent Jeff Schwartz calling out the team.

The 2020-21 season did give him a chance to shine as he started 42 out of his 43 games for SacTown but he was far from being a second overall pick type player for that season, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

Marvin Bagley gets Mark Jones hyped.

Marvin Bagley hasn’t shown all too many signs of turning it around for the Sacramento Kings this season either. Though he has had a few flashes. His dunk over both Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley could be classified as one these ‘flashes’.

What made the poster extremely worthwhile was the fact that Kings commentator, Mark Jones, went absolutely nuts over the dunk and hilariously yelled out, “Marvin Bagley is smoking that Cleveland pack!”

With the Kings and Cavs game being quite close at the end of the 3rd quarter, Bagley is currently sitting at 8 points and 10 rebounds.