“Russell Westbrook definitely chases stats”: Karl Anthony Towns throws shade at the triple-double king for stat padding in huge losses

Karl Anthony Tows calls Russell Westbrook a stat padder prior to the upcoming matchup against Los Angeles Lakers Sunday night.

Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has been receiving a lot of flack from the media and the fans for the loss to Brooklyn Nets. He went 4-20 Saturday night but had himself a 13-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist triple-double as well. While that makes his record unbeatable, the Lakers are struggling to make the playoffs.

In addition, he leads the league in turnovers so far. Although there has been tremendous improvement considering his first few games as a Laker. The performance against severely shorthanded Nets was inexcusable.

Karl Anthony Towns gives Russell Westbrook a backhanded compliment

In conversation with Twitch streamer Adin Ross, KAT revealed how he feels about stats. His distaste for analytics and stats was clear, especially when the player fails to get the dub.

“I am not trying to play for stats, I am trying to win this game”. KAT further adds, “I come from a place where you get stats and you lose that shit its pointless. I don’t go home and get love for the stats”

“[Russell Westbrook] definitely gets stats. He chases stats…” – Karl-Anthony Towns on Adin Ross’ stream pic.twitter.com/QcayaNTaNR — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) December 27, 2021

It is impossible to have a conversation about inconsequential stats and leave Russell Westbrook out. The Minnesota Timberwolves center did not hold back when Adin Ross asked him about his stat chasing nature.

“Russell Westbrook definitely gets stats. He chases stats but I think he is a hell of a player though. I don’t care about what anyone says. You know how difficult it is to get a triple-double. He plays hella hard but sometimes he’s too quick and tries too much.”

There’s no denying that Westbrook is the triple-double GOAT. He is currently #1 on the all-time list and his record is unbeatable to some extent. And KAT certainly recognizes that but Westbrook’s stat-padding nature is undeniable. In all fairness though, it’s incredibly hard to average a triple-double for an entire season while also averaging 30+ points but he achieved that.

Minnesota Timberwolves face Los Angeles Lakers for the third time this weekend. They defeated them in a blowout manner in the last two matchups. It will be interesting to see if these comments fuel Russell Westbrook in the upcoming game.

