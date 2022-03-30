“Russell Westbrook does not play hard!”: Cooper Halpern calls out the former NBA MVP for his antics as the Lakers hold another L

Russell Westbrook is having one of the worst seasons of his career and the media cannot give him leeway anymore.

The NBA season is almost always a long and grueling affair. You rarely see players getting to all 82 games. However, there are some champions of the game who do.

Westbrook is one such player. Mr. Triple Double is known for his athletic prowess and his enduring fitness. He rarely gets injured and rarely goes off form.

In the latter half of the statement, we might have excluded his performance this season. By that, we mean Brodie has been lackluster of late.

Russell Westbrook does not play hard! Says Cooper Halpern

After today’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Twitter was ablaze with hot takes. As the Lakers no longer look like a team that can make the play-in tournament, forget the playoffs!

A lot of pundits and news personalities took to air their concerns about the team. Cooper Halpern for the Ringer was the latest to point out Westbrook’s play.

The narrative about Westbrook always playing hard is so false. This dude just screamed at his teammates in the huddle, dribbled the ball off his foot out of bounds, and then walked back up-court on the following offensive possession. — Cooper Halpern (@CooperHalpern) March 30, 2022

He was quick to point fingers at Brodie screaming, dribbling the ball off the court, and then walking while following an offensive possession.

Westbrook had moments all over the game and not good ones. He looked out of control and out of form. Can the Los Angeles Lakers find some momentum and squeeze into the play-in tournament?

We will have to wait and see.

