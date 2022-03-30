Basketball

“Russell Westbrook does not play hard!”: Cooper Halpern calls out the former NBA MVP for his antics as the Lakers hold another L

"Russell Westbrook does not play hard!": Cooper Halpern calls out the former NBA MVP for his antics as the Lakers hold another L
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"No LeBron James and Anthony Davis but do the Lakers have no pride?": Skip Bayless on Luka Doncic and co annihilating Frank Vogel and his men 
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Russell Westbrook does not play hard!": Cooper Halpern calls out the former NBA MVP for his antics as the Lakers hold another L
“Russell Westbrook does not play hard!”: Cooper Halpern calls out the former NBA MVP for his antics as the Lakers hold another L

Russell Westbrook is having one of the worst seasons of his career and the media…