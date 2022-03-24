“Russell Westbrook is really leading the NBA in a stat nobody wants to”: Amid a frustrating season the Lakers guard tops the league with 15 technical fouls

Russell Westbrook is leading the league with 15 technical fouls. If received another technical foul, the guard will be penalized a one-game suspension.

Russell Westbrook is having a disastrous season so far. His first-ever campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers hasn’t been anything what Rob Pelinka and co. expected when they acquired Brodie in the blockbuster trade-and-sign deal in the offseason.

When paired with the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers’ front office had surreal expectations from the 2017 MVP. However, it’s pretty safe to say that this plan has been a massive failure.

Also Read: Gilbert Arenas is shocked by fans in LA heckling their own player

The 2021-2022 Lakers were supposed to be the greatest NBA team ever assembled – with a cast of former All-Stars and future Hall-Of-Famers, who would bring the 18th title to the city of LA. Instead, Bron and co. are struggling to clinch a play-in spot. A huge reason for LAL not being a top-seeded team has been because of Westbrook’s underwhelming production this season.

Russell Westbrook could be penalized with a one-game suspension if awarded one more technical foul

Russell Westbrook is currently leading the NBA in a stat no player wants any part of – technical fouls. Amid a very frustrating season, Mr. Triple Double has been awarded a total of 15 technical fouls. Russell could potentially receive a one-game suspension if he gets one more technical foul.

Westbrook leads the NBA in technicals with 15. One more technical will result in an automatic one-game suspension. — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) March 24, 2022

Also Read: Skip Bayless blasts the Lakers superstar for not playing against Philadelphia 76ers

It seems like Westbrook has finally found his rhythm. Over the past few weeks, the 9-time All-Star has started to look a lot like his regular old self. In the last 4 games, Russ has been putting up 22 points, 9.3 assists, and 8.5 rebounds.

Russ since playing Pat Bev: 22.0 PPG

8.5 RPG

9.3 APG

52.2 FG%

47.6 3P% (10-21) All the talking got him going. pic.twitter.com/yoVgiLjRDL — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 24, 2022

With the Lakers fighting for that play-in spot, seeing Brodie miss a game due to suspensions will be the last thing LeBron and co. would want.