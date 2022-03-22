“Russell Westbrook, Father extraordinaire!”: The Lakers point guard cannot stop glowing about wearing his son’s design on his sweater

Russell Westbrook has only two things he wants to focus on – Play Basketball, and be a good father to his kids.

In the post-game presser after winning against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Russell Westbrook came out sporting a quirky sweater. While most players, Russell included use this time to make a fashion statement in front of cameras. Westbrook decided to go a different route, coming out with a clean look instead.

The sweater held a lot of importance to him because it was designed by his son. Brodie has been vocal about his love for his kids, and when the opportunity presented itself, he made sure he pulled out all the stops to show it to the world. He spoke about it at length, with a broad grin on his face. The smile that has been missing for many games on the court, showed up when he was explaining to the press what the sweater was and what it meant as a birthday gift.

Westbrook may not be having the best of seasons, but he makes sure his love for his children doesn’t falter one bit. He has gone to any length possible to protect them from unwarranted hate, which has drawn admiration from some. If the outcome of his kids not visiting their father at games means a happy upbringing, he is ready to do that.

Also Read: “GOAT LeBron James still that dude, stop pretending he isn’t!!”: Shannon Sharpe heaps praise on the King as he leads the Lakers to a win against the Cavaliers with a massive triple-double

Russ describing the sweater his son made him in his postgame media is so wholesome ❤️ (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/HjWxImDZRj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 22, 2022

Russell Westbrook has been hounded by the NBA fanbase this season but the signs of resurgence are there for everyone to see now

Over the past three games, Brodie has been showing signs of playing his best game again. He’s probably over a mental block that has been created for him by himself. He knows the season is almost over and would be out of this mess come offseason. Even if he did want to come home, his homecoming was nothing short of a disaster. Playing with LeBron James comes with its disadvantages, and Brodie got the brunt of it.

Some fans know the difference between personal and professional life. They may feel strongly against what is being delivered on the court, but outside of it, they stay away from any sort of slander.

This the man y’all be hating, on? — (@Jari2Fly) March 22, 2022

Those who want to hate will hate anything. Keyboard Warriors typing away on their phones tweeting out anything on everything, just to make themselves feel better. The clip was literally about how happy Russ felt about wearing his son’s design and was proud to show it to the world, yet this person had to make it about himself.

Isn’t this the guy selling the Lakers — TheBookOfHurts (@VengeanceBurner) March 22, 2022

Almost all fans have been against Westbrook and his performances – not even he can deny he has been sub-par. But that is where the criticism should end. What he does on his time is none of anyone’s business. Nobody goes to a common man’s house and mocks him when he plays video games after a bad day at work. Why should it be any different because a man gets paid money to play a sport then?

Also Read: “Tell Michael Jordan not to quit the sport twice”: Nick Wright shares another insane take on the GOAT debate