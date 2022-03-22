“GOAT LeBron James still that dude, stop pretending he isn’t!!”: Shannon Sharpe heaps praise on the King as he leads Lakers to a win against the Cavaliers with a massive triple-double

LeBron James puts up a monstrous triple-double show in Cleveland and Shannon Sharpe cannot keep calm, believes GOAT James still got it.

While the Lakers can’t manage to get Ws on a consistent basis, LeBron James keeps going, putting up 30 point games in regularity. He continued on his way to chase the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and cut their deficit 38-points shorter.

Only this time the Lakers got a victory out of it. That too against a team with a winning record, which has been a rare occurrence this season. On Monday “The Kid from Akron” visited his hometown and put on a show for his old fans with whom he’s always had a bitter-sweet relationship. He said hello to his former teammate in a special way as well.

BRON OVER K-LOVE. OH MY. pic.twitter.com/7BPV2GUxuP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 22, 2022

The 37-year-old posted a huge triple-double with 38 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists, a steal, and a block in the Lakers’ 131-120 victory. There are doubters who believe James isn’t what he used to be, but his defiance of time at this age is proving them wrong time and time again.

“Goat LeBron James is still that dude”: Shannon Sharpe

One of LBJ’s greatest admirers in the media, NFL legend, and Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe, is assured that James is still “that dude” of the league and wants everyone to accept the fact.

Goat James still that dude. Y’all need to stop pretending he isn’t. #GoatJames #WashedKing — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) March 22, 2022

NBA Twitter also caught the praise train of 2nd top-scorer of all time.

LeBron is the greatest basketball player of all time. Stop fighting it.👑 pic.twitter.com/DtJayu8F2l — LeBron’s IQ (@emanuelgodina) March 22, 2022

LeBron James can’t be human. He takes select plays off on defense but he’s leading the league in scoring and is literally trying to carry that team to the playoffs at age 37 — Johnny Buckets (@JohnnyBuckets9) March 22, 2022

Lebron James is the greatest player of all time with all due respect — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) March 22, 2022

There were some “it’s just Cavaliers” haters as well.

He’s playing the cavs relax 🤣🤣🤣 — 2022 Champs 💯 (@DeBallZack) March 22, 2022

With 10 games left in the regular season, the Lakers will hope they get momentum to carry for the Play-in tournament. And for keeping their Play-in spot they’d need the 4-time MVP to show up big time on both ends of the floor every night as the Blazers and Spurs are also fancying their chances.