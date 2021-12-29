“I haven’t given it too much thought, we’ll see where my body takes me and my mind”: LeBron James reveals his retirement plans after a monstrous triple-double against Houston Rockets

LeBron James, in year 19, is still the best player on his team. He is nowhere close to retirement and still seems adamant about playing alongside Bronny someday.

The LA Lakers finally snapped the 5-game losing streak last night against the Houston Rockets. LeBron James had another 30-point triple-double, however, this time it did not go in vain. Russell Westbrook gave the King some company, bouncing back from the horrific game against Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day.

Although the Rockets started the game in their favor, the Lakers rallied back and gave them a 9-point deficit in the second quarter. Christian Wood and co were unable to get past it in the second half but they did come close for a brief moment in the fourth when Sengun’s layup tied the game.

It was all LeBron in the final moments with a dunk and four clutch free throws. He ended the night with 32-points, 11-rebounds, and 11-assists. The 4x MVP had 2-blocks as well and shot 57% from the field.

LeBron James will let his game decide the ideal time for retirement from the NBA

The Lakers have been struggling this season, and not just because of injuries and Covid. However, LBJ, in year 19, is still playing his best basketball. It’s an understatement to say that he lived up to pre-draft expectations. If anything the 17x All-Star has far exceeded all of them.

Despite his high averages this season, the soon-to-be 37-year old is closer to the end of his career than his prime. After the huge win against Houston Rockets, The King was asked about his retirement plans.

“I know I’m on the other side of the hill. I mean I’ve thought about it [Retirement]—where I’m at with it,” LeBron said. I’m still playing at such a high level, I haven’t given it too much thought. But I’m in year 19 and not gonna do another 19.”

LeBron on if he’s thought about the end of his career: “I’ve thought about it. … I’m definitely not halfway in my career.” Says as long as his mind and body are “fresh”, he’s going to keep going. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 29, 2021

It speaks volumes about LeBron’s greatness when he is the best player on a team that has Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis in their prime. He plans to play as long as his body agrees with him. James will let the game decide when he should retire.

“We’ll see where my body takes me and my mind. In the end, the game will tell you. Your body will tell you. Your mind will tell you. When the time comes I’ll be okay with it.”

The purple and gold are currently at the 7th spot in the western conference and the upcoming schedule is not going to be kind to them. Davis is not close to a return, and until then the Lakers will be heavily reliant on Bron on both ends of the floor.

