“Russell Westbrook is tanking the Lakers, and yet is getting his own documentary??”: Skip Bayless questions Russ for his poor performances and takes more shots at him

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless once again is after Russell Westbrook, questions past performances and poor showing against Portland

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost their second game in a row. After building some momentum with three straight home wins, they dropped two games in a row now. Ever since LeBron James sat out with his abdominal sprain, the Lakers are now 0-2. They blew a 19-point lead against the Thunder the other day, and tonight, they were never truly in the game.

Russell Westbrook shone yet again. In his 28 minutes, Russ went 1-13 from the field, scored 8 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, dished 6 assists, and turned the ball over 6 times. Anthony Davis, who was questionable for tonight, left the game early with a stomach illness. Skip Bayless used the last two games as an opportunity to build on his Russell Westbrook trash talk.

Skip Bayless questions Russell Westbrook and his priorities, with the Lakers losing 2 in a row

Russell Westbrook has a documentary, Passion Play, which is about his life story, dropping soon. Talking about the same, Skip Bayless targetted Russ, yet again. Ever since the Lakers traded for Russ, Skip never liked the deal, and has been very vocal about the same. Tonight was no different.

The Lakers acquired Westbrook to carry them in games LeBron missed. So far without LeBron, the Lakers have lost twice to OKC and tonight they’re getting blown out at Portland. Yet a documentary of Westbrook’s life was just released. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 7, 2021

Skip mentions how the Lakers trusted Russ to carry them when LBJ needs time off. This makes sense, LeBron James is in his 19th season. However, the Lakers are 1-3 in the 4 games without LeBron this season. Despite Russ performing in some of them, he hasn’t been able to step up and close out games. This decision of theirs, to take on the supermax star may cost the Lakers in the long term, unless they can find a way to play better.