“Russell Westbrook is 19.0% from the three-point line during the final minutes of a game”: A shocking statistic reveals the LeBron James teammate’s inefficiency during clutch moments

According to Tom Haberstroh of Meadowlark Media, Russell Westbrook has more tie or go-ahead 3-pointers in the final minute of games than any other NBA player.

It would not be wrong to say that Russell Westbrook is one of the most polarizing superstars of the current generations. Brodie is the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles, but at the same time he is accused of putting up empty statistics.

The former MVP, who was struggling from the field till recently, has found his rhythm back. The Lakers point guard is averaging 20.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 8.1 assists on a 44.4% shooting from the field. However, turnovers continue to be a problem for Brodie, averaging almost five turnovers per game.

The two-time scoring champion’s ability to shoot the ball has rapidly declined over the years, especially from the 3-point line. Westbrook is currently 26.3% from beyond the arc.

A recent statistic reveals Westbrook is 19% from the 3-point line during a game’s final minutes. Westbrook has shot more tie or go-ahead 3-pointers than any other NBA player during clutch time.

Russell Westbrook is one the most inefficient player from beyond the arc during the final minutes of a game.

No matter how well he performs, Westbrook is at the receiving end of some criticism. The superstar is one of the most athletic point guards in NBA history. However, Brodie’s ability to shoot the ball has declined rapidly over the years.

The nine-time All-Star is a career 30.5% shooter from the 3-point line, which has declined further this season. Westbrook is currently shooting 62.9% from the free-throw line. Brodie ranks 3rd in the NBA for most no of turnovers this season.

A recent statistic might have Westbrook fans upset. According to Tom Haberstroh of Meadowlark Media, since his MVP season, Westbrook has shot more tie or go-ahead 3-pointers in the final minute of games than any other NBA player.

However, his stats on these shots depict a sad story. Mr. Triple Double is 19.0% from the three-point line and 8-for-42.

Russell Westbrook loooves this shot. Since his MVP season, Westbrook has taken more tie or go-ahead 3-pointers in the final minute of games than any other NBA player. His stats on those shots: 8-for-42

19.0 3FG% (via @stathead) pic.twitter.com/bQHFW7yR2F — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) November 5, 2021

During the Lakers’ match against the Oklahoma City Thunder last night, Westbrook had the opportunity to tie the game at the buzzer. However, the former MVP failed to sync the 3-pointer.