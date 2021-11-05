“LeBron James is thinking you can’t blame me for this”: Skip Bayless takes more shots at Russell Westbrook, showers Shai-Gilgeous Alexander with praise on Undisputed today

When it comes to Skip Bayless talking about the Lakers, the 69-year-old will find a way to link even climate change to LeBron James.

Skip Bayless had a lot to say regarding the LA Lakers’ loss to OKC. This is the second time Lakers lost against the Thunder this season so far. Skip Bayless ripped the Lakers and praised Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and OKC. But The FS1 analyst started with a tweet after the match.

LeBron is thinking: “You can’t blame me for this one.” — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 5, 2021

Also Read : “Has LeBron James, the NBA’s ‘Iron Man’ become injury prone?!”: Skip Bayless questions the Lakers’ superstar’s health and injury status as he plays his 19th season in the League

“Russell Westbrook is killing the Lakers, LeBron James is thinking you can’t blame me”: Skip Bayless

Later in his show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Skip Bayless started his criticism by saying “Russell Westbrook is killing the Lakers. As I predicted, it will not work”.

In the absence of Lebron James, Russell Westbrook scored 27 pts, 5 assists and 6 rebounds. Anthony Davis also put 29 pts and 18 rebs. Carmelo Anthony put 21 pts coming from the bench.

According to Skip Bayless, Lakers had enough future Hall of Famers to win this game even without Lebron. He said “So its 4 Hall of Famers left on the floor. Against an Oklahoma city team that has lost 6 games”.

Also Read : “Los Angeles Lakers play more like Fakers once again vs a 1-6 Thunder”: Skip Bayless blasts Anthony Davis and co. for allowing OKC to cut down their 19-point lead to 4 entering halftime

This loss was “incomprehensible” to Skip. He added “They had a 19 pts lead. But even worse. With 9:42 left in the basketball game, they had a 9 pts lead. And you can’t hold that with 4 Hall of Famers at home against a team that has lost his 6 other games”.

Praising SGA he said “Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a statement in the 4th quarter”. He scored 28 pts in the game. He made a 3-pointer from the logo to increase the lead by 6 with 1:19 left at the clock in 4th quarter.

Whereas Westbrook took a failed 3 point attempt to tie the game with 3 secs left on the clock. On while Skip Bayless said, “He [SGA] wanted Russ and he got Russ.”

Skip further added “I think it was all aimed at Russell Westbrook. Because he is now the man in the OKC and he saying ‘ I am better than Russell Westbrook'”