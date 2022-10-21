“Russell Westbrook Is Contagiously Bad for the Lakers”: Skip Bayless Comments on Brodie’s Dismal Performance Against the Clippers

Oct 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and coach Darvin Ham react in the first half against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook is one of the most dynamic guards of all time. However, his performance against the Clippers says otherwise.

The 2021-2022 season was a poor one by Lakers standards and an even worse one for Russell Westbrook. The veteran guard struggled to make an impact in his first season back in his hometown.

His performances were so abysmal, that the Lakers gave him a new nickname, “Westbrick”. A nickname that Russ will strive to write out of the history books this season.

However, it will be a hard task for the former MVP. Especially if his performance against the Clippers last night is anything to go by.

Skip Bayless slams Russell Westbrook for his poor displays, claims it may be contagious

Forget last season, last night was one to forget for Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers. Russ and his brethren in purple and gold lost to their hometown rivals, the LA Clippers.

Westbrook’s display in particular was dismal, scoring two points both off of free throws while recording zero of 11 attempts from the field, and zero of six from three. His performance was so bad, that it even prompted Skip Bayless to suggest it might become contagious.

It is hard to deny Skip’s take. The Lakers were desperate to offload Westbrook in the summer, but couldn’t. If his bad form persists, it could start to affect others in the locker room as well.

Things did not look good for Brodie, at least from a scoring point. However, not everything is as bad as it seems, he still can turn things around.

Westbrook was on point with his defense against the Clippers with five steals

Westbrook’s stat line last night saw him score two points, three rebounds, and four assists. Safe to say he had a bad offensive game, but his defense was on point, seeing as he recorded five steals against the feisty Clippers team.

Russell Westbrook was 0/11 from the field tonight, but had 5 steals and played some clutch defense on Kawhi. pic.twitter.com/x2KEen9xOS — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 21, 2022

Five steals against a Clippers offense that includes Kawhi Leonard and Paul George is a positive. Hopefully, Russ can build on that and improve over the season.

