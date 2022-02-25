“Russell Westbrook is lacing up for a LeBron James who doesn’t even want him!”: Skip Bayless puts forth a hilarious little possibility after LeGm’s reports during the trade deadline

Skip Bayless hilariously mentions one little problem with LeBron James and the Lakers as they are constructed now

All-Star break may have made you forget it, but the Lakers have been in absolutely terrible shape for a while now.

The franchise sits just 9th in the an open Western Conference, with a measly record of 27-31. Some superteam.

Many people believe that Russell Westbrook is the root of everything wrong with the Lakeshow right now. So, when it was then reported that LeBron James and the franchise wanted the man out of the door, we’re not sure that made anyone in the world happy. But, alas, no one wanted an overpaid, aging player wayyyyy past his prime.

So, in the end, Russell Westbrook was forced to stay with the Lakers even after the deadline. And let’s just say, Skip Bayless had some very interesting comments on exactly that topic.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Skip Bayless poses an incredibly embarrassing scenario for the Lakers after all trades for Russell Westbrook fell through

Before we say anything else here, we will say that Russell Westbrook hasn’t turned out to be as bad a character, as some fans like to make him out to be.

After, all the man is averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists, from 43.7% from the field. Again, not great, but not atrocious either.

Still, that isn’t quite good enough for one LeBron James. The man was said to be one of the biggest backers for the fact that Russ needs to be traded. And yet, since he’s still here, it appears that Skip Bayless may have come up with a very real problem for the franchise.

Imagine Russell Westbrook tonight, lacing ’em up in the Lakers’ locker room, knowing LeBron James wanted him GONE at the trade deadline. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 25, 2022

Frankly, we’d pay good money to see that confrontation. However, even without seeing it, we can’t imagine the feng shui of the place to be top-notch during these conversations take place.

So really, we can’t help but agree with Skip on this one.

