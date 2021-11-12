Basketball

“Russell Westbrook is the greatest awfulest player we’ve ever seen”: Skip Bayless gives the Lakers point guard an overall C+ grade in light of his recent performances

"Russell Westbrook is the greatest awfulest player we've ever seen": Skip Bayless gives the Lakers point guard an overall C+ grade in light of his recent performances
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“I think this might be dangerous for me” – Bryan Danielson was worried he would not be able to keep up with the wrestling style in AEW
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Russell Westbrook is the greatest awfulest player we've ever seen": Skip Bayless gives the Lakers point guard an overall C+ grade in light of his recent performances
“Russell Westbrook is the greatest awfulest player we’ve ever seen”: Skip Bayless gives the Lakers point guard an overall C+ grade in light of his recent performances

During a recent episode of Undisputed, veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless graded Russell Westbrook as…