“Russell Westbrook is the greatest awfulest player we’ve ever seen”: Skip Bayless gives the Lakers point guard an overall C+ grade in light of his recent performances

During a recent episode of Undisputed, veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless graded Russell Westbrook as an overall player. Bayless seemed puzzled how great yet substandard Mr. Triple-Double was as a player.

Russell Westbrook continues to remain the most polarizing superstar this generation has ever seen. The former MVP can score a triple-double on a nightly basis and lead the league in turnovers. The superstar has been under constant scrutiny ever since he wore the Lakers uniform.

The two-time scoring champion has averaged a triple-double in the last three of his four seasons. At the same time, Westbrook is the all-time leader in usage rate, the highest being 41.65% during the 2016-17 season. The same year, Westbrook won the league MVP.

Thus it becomes a tedious task to evaluate Westbrook as an overall player. So much so that even veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless seemed puzzled. Bayless agreed Brodie is a first-ballot Hall of Fame. However, he found it uncanny how he leads the leagues in turnovers.

Bayless applauds Westbrook’s hustle and ability to notch a triple-double on a nightly basis. However, the analyst notes that the Lakers point guard is averaging a horrendous 5.3 TPG.

Skip Bayless gives Russell Westbrook an overall C+ grade.

While debating Westbrook’s performance with co-panelist Shannon Sharpe, Bayless gave the nine-time All-Star an F+ for floor generalship and an A- for his clutch ability and hustle. Thus giving the superstar an overall C+ grade.

“Russ is a cinch first-ballot Hall of Famer. I wouldn’t be surprised if he averages another triple-double this year. Yet he is running away with the NBA lead in turnovers. He’s hard to live with, yet he does so much great,” said Bayless.

“He is running away in the league with turnovers because he is now all the way up to 64. That’s horrendously bad. It is over five a game. He is hard to win with, but he does so much great that in the end you sit back and say yeah but.”

A recent stat revealed that Westbrook is the most clutch player in the NBA since the 2008-09 season. The former OKC superstar has the most game-tying or go-ahead field gold in the final minute.

Though Westbrook has his flaws, one cannot question his passion and integrity towards the game of basketball.