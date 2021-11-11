“I’m just happy Russell Westbrook didn’t have a quadruple-double, man!”: Lakers star Anthony Davis delivers a hilarious reaction to the Brodie’s 8 turnovers vs the Heat

Lakers star Anthony Davis hilariously reveals the conversations he has been having with Russell Westbrook after their win against the Heat

The Lakers finally took a game. And damn was it a good one.

Recently, the franchise had a rematch against their opponents in the 2020 NBA Finals, in the Heat. And, to call the Lakeshow, the underdogs here… well, the term understatement’ doesn’t begin to define it.

However, as things turned out, the Lakers actually took this one in overtime, with Russell Westbrook playing a massive part in the victory.

The Brodie recorded an impressive 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 14 assists, on an efficient 10 of 22 from the field, and 3 of 7 from three. Needless to say, a much-improved performance.

However, if there was one blemish, it was his turnovers, which climbed up to 8 during this match.

During his postgame interview, teammate Anthony Davis was asked to touch on Russ’s high turnover totals. And to it, let’s just say he delivered an interesting response.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Anthony Davis admits he has had conversations with Russell Westbrook on his turnover totals

Okay, let’s not freak out here. There is no internal conflict within the Lakers… at least, not that we know of.

Getting back on topic though, when he was asked about Russell Westbrook’s turnovers against the Miami Heat, here is what he had to say.

Peep the tweet below.

AD on Westbrook:”We had a conversation about what he wants to see from us so we can help him cut down the turnovers. We talked about it, & it showed tonight.” AD glanced at boxscore: “I say that, & he got 8. But at least it wasn’t – he had a triple double, not a quadruple double” — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) November 11, 2021

Frankly, it’s a bit sad that the Lakers are happy about Westbrook’s turnovers not climbing up to 10. But hey, they got the win! And we’re pretty sure Lakers nation, in general, is going to agree with the Brow on this one.

